All India Cycle Manufacturers’ Association holds awards ceremony in Ludhiana

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 4

The All India Cycle Manufacturers’ Association (AICMA) held its third awards ceremony on Monday, which coincied with the 7th World Bicycle Day, in Ludhiana. The event aimed at celebrating excellence and innovation in the Indian bicycle sector.

The chief guest, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, along with esteemed guests Prof Adarsh Pal Vig, chairman, Punjab Pollution Control Board, Rajiv Wadhera, joint commissioner, Income Tax, Ludhiana, and Sandeep Rishi, Ludhiana Municipal Commissioner was present at the event. The ceremony witnessed the felicitation of eight awards across six categories.

The awardees of 2024 are:

1. Lifetime Services Award to Cycle Businessperson

SS Bhogal, managing partner, Bhogal Sales Corporation & Bhogal Sons (Regd), Ludhiana

2. Lifetime Services Award to Cycle Executive

Pritpal Krishan Beri, former president (Works), Avon Cycles Ltd

3. Outstanding Services Award for Cycle cause (co-awards)

(i) Bapusaheb Gaikwad, executive engineer (urban mobility), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra

(ii) Firoza Dadan, first bicycle mayor of Mumbai and director of Smart Commute Foundation, Mumbai

4. S Angad Singh Memorial Innovation Award for Cycle & Parts (co-awards)

(i) Charanjit Singh Vishwakarma, CMD, Vishivkarma Industries Pvt Ltd, Ludhiana for innovation on Brake lever & Brake

(ii) Shri Karan Agrawal, director (Marketing & NBD), Amar Wheels Pvt Ltd, Ludhiana for innovation on a one-piece Crank with self-lubricating fittings

5. Most Impactful Start-up of the Year in the Indian Bicycle Industry 2024

EMOTORAD Pune, Mr Rajib Gangopadhay, founder, and three co-founders

6. Outstanding Cycle Sportsperson of the Year

Mr Esow, S/o Alban, Andaman & Nicobar, Gold medal winner of Jr World Championship in Germany

