All public sector banks see dip in NPAs over last 6 months: Survey

New Delhi, March 21
All public sector banks in India showed a reduction in non-performing asset levels over the last six months while only 67 per cent of private sector banks reported a decline during the period, said a FICCI-IBA Bankers’ survey released on Thursday.
The survey revealed that 77 per cent of the respondent banks reported a decrease in the NPA levels in the last six months, with public sector banks reporting better asset quality as compared to their private sector counterparts.
The 18th round of the FICCI-IBA Bankers’ survey was carried out for the period July to December 2023. A total of 23 banks, including public sector, private sector and foreign banks, participated in the survey. These banks together represent about 77 per cent of the banking industry, as classified by asset size.
Over half of the banks covered in the FICCI-IBA Bankers’ unveiled on Thursday believe that gross non-performing assets would be in the range of 3-3.5 per cent over the next six months.
“All responding public sector banks (PSBs) have cited a reduction in NPA levels while amongst participating private sector banks, 67 per cent of banks have cited a decrease. None of the respondent PSBs and foreign banks have stated an increase in NPA levels over the last six months while 22 per cent of private banks reported an increase,” the survey highlighted. Amongst the sectors that continue to show a high level of NPAs, most of the participating bankers identified sectors such as food processing and infrastructure. — PTI
67% private banks report decline
- According to a FICCI-IBA Bankers’ survey, 67% of the participating private sector banks cited a reduction in non-performing (NPA) asset levels
- None of the PSBs stated an increase in NPA levels over the last six months and reported better asset quality as compared to their private sector counterparts
