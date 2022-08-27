Centre rolls out initiative to sell subsidised fertilizer under ‘One National One Fertilizer’ scheme, mandates display of ‘Bharat’ brand and PMBJP logo

PTI

Ravi S Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 27

In a move towards streamlining of delivery system, and to excise out unwarranted, but recurring expenditure, the Union Government will roll out its “One National One Fertilizer” (ONOF) initiative during the onset of the forthcoming Rabi season.

The initiative seeks to put a check on the unwarranted “criss-cross movement” of fertiliser which presently witnesses their transportation to distant places from their factory gates which entail huge freight charges. They are borne by the Centre as freight subsidies to the companies.

For instance, IFFCO/KRIBHCO in Uttar Pradesh transports fertiliser to Rajasthan, and vice-versa by CFCL and NFL sends goods from Haryana to UP and IFFCO does just the opposite.

The initiative fits into Prime Minister’s calls for “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” themes as it is aimed to bring in equity and clarity among the stakeholders, and also ring in uniformity and punctuality in sale and timely supply of fertilizers to farming communities.

Also, with bitter experience of supply chains taking a hit worldwide, first due to apocalypsis of Covid pandemic, and secondly due to Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Chemicals and Fertilizers Ministry has waded into proactive measures to protect its domestic supply and distribution of fertilisers.

The catch is that the Central government foots the transportation bill by way of freight subsidies to this company, while with a standing assurance to purchase their products.

Hence, the question of justification for heightened business venture on their parts when they would apparently not lose a dime, as they have market nearby and State exchequer could be saved.

In the new dispensation, the Ministry will lay down geographical limits for the fertilizer producing companies to make their sales with their factory gates as the peg points.

Union Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who has pushed for the initiative, said on Saturday that the ONOF will be in vogue during the Rabi season.

The Ministry plans to reduce the geographical limits, which has been brought down on an average to 1000 Kms, to about an average of 500 Kms as operational supply and sale areas.

“The measure was thought through in the Ministry, following which affirmative measures have been considered to plug loopholes,” adding that while farmers’ interest will be further enhanced, the fertiliser companies will required to follow a normative standards.

Besides, the initiative enjoins a “Single Brand for Fertilisers and Logo” under the fertiliser subsidy scheme named “Pradhanmantri Bhartiya Janurvarak Pariyojna” (PMBJP).

In effect, under ONOF companies will be allowed to display their brand, logo name, strictly on one-third space of their bags, which will be stylised in uniformity of design.

On the remaining two-thirds space, the “Bharat” brand and Pradhanmantri Bharatiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana logo will have to be mandatorily displayed.