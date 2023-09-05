Amazon India investment plan

Amazon has announced that it will invest $15 billion in India across its businesses by 2030 and will continue to be a partner in India's growth in the 21st century.

SCOPE’s ‘Social Interaction Club’

SCOPE recently performed 'bhoomi pujan' of 'Social Interaction Club' for PSEs in New Delhi. It was performed by Sandeep Kumar Gupta, chairman, SCOPE, and CMD, GAIL, and Atul Sobti, Director General, SCOPE.

Powergrid, ESIC hospital in pact

Under CSR initiative, Powergrid, Northern Region-I, has signed an MoU with ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Faridabad, for providing financial assistance towards setting up advanced robotic surgery system.

Ojha takes over as DG, CBC

Dhirendra Ojha has taken over as the Director General of Central Bureau of Communication (CBC). He succeeds Manish Desai, who has been transferred to PIB as Principal Director General.

PFC in pact with MSEDCL

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has signed a pact with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) for counterpart funding under the RDSS, a flagship scheme of Ministry of Power, to improve the operational efficiencies of the discoms.

Nimrat Khaira visits Mohali mall

Superstar Nimrat Khaira recently visited CP 67 Mall, Mohali. She was invited by Umang Jindal, CEO of Homeland Group, for a special star meet with residents of Mohali, who are patrons of Homeland Group.

DBU honours Saanvi Sood

The Directorate of Sports and NSS wing of Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, and The Himalayan Foundation recently celebrated National Sports Day. The university honoured Ms Saanvi Sood, a mountaineer and Guinness World Record holder as guest of honour.

Principals’ meet at CT varsity

CT University recently hosted a Principals Conclave & Leadership Summit. The event showcased the university's dedication to bolstering the K12 education ecosystem through meaningful partnerships.

OnePlus Nord devices

OnePlus has unveiled a range of new Nord devices — Nord 3 5G, Nord CE 3 5G and Nord Buds 2r. Both phones offer high-performance features, without compromising on essential functionalities.

Gulf Oil Lubricants’ campaign

Gulf Oil Lubricants has launched 'Gulf Superfleet Suraksha Bandhan' campaign for fifth year in a row, for the safety and protection of truck drivers.

ICICI Pru launches GIFT Pro

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has launched an income plan GIFT Pro, which provides customers the option to receive either a year-on-year increasing income or a constant regular income.

Care Health Insurance plan

Care Health Insurance has launched Supreme Plan - a complete health plan with unique benefits to help families expand the insurance coverage at nominal premium.

Asian Paints’ store in Mohali

Asian Paints has launched ‘Beautiful Homes’, a multi-category décor showroom in Mohali. It was inaugurated by Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints.

Touchstone awarded

Touchstone has been honoured as the No. 1 business partner of IDP for IELTS excellence. Ashutosh Anand, CEO of Touchstone, accepted the award from Vishal Gupta (Regional Director IELTS- South Asia & Shared services) at IDP, recently.

Rotary’s prosthetic limb camp

Rotary Club, Chandigarh Central, will hold a free mega prosthetic hand and legs camp on September 17 at New Grain Market, Sector 39, Chandigarh, under the guidance of Satnam Singh Sandhu, founder of Chandigarh Welfare Trust.

