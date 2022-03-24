Amazon misusing third party data, allege traders

Tribune News Service

New Delhi

Global e-commerce giant Amazon, which is supposed to be a mere bridge between buyer and seller, is indulging in practices which are in "gross conflict of interest", alleged the Confederation of All India Traders. It further alleged that the e-commerce firm has been copying third party user data and misusing it for its own "selfish motives". IANS

New Delhi

Asteria Aerospace unveils drone software platform

Jio Platforms’ subsidiary Asteria Aerospace, a drone manufacturer and solution provider in India, has launched its drone operations platform SkyDeck. SkyDeck is a cloud-based software platform to deliver a Drone-as-a-Service solution for various industry verticals. PTI

New Delhi

Tata Motors to hike prices of commercial vehicles

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it will hike prices of its commercial vehicles by 2% to 2.5% from April 1. The group said the hike was due to the surge in the prices of raw materials. Last week, Mercedes-Benz India had announced that it would increase prices by up to 3% from April 1. PTI

Chandigarh

Chandigarh Welfare Trust’s initiative for women

Chandigarh Welfare Trust hasstarted an initiative ‘Sashakt Nari’ to increase women participation in workforce. Under the initiative, underprivileged women will be imparted skill development training in various domains. The initiative was launched by trust’s founder Satnam Singh Sandhu and Prof Himani Sood, senior VP, Chandigarh University.