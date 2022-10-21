 Amazon registers 80 pc buyers from smaller cities this festival season sale : The Tribune India

Amazon registers 80 pc buyers from smaller cities this festival season sale

E-commerce platform claims to have seen participation from 11 lakh sellers, which includes 2 lakh local stores

Amazon registers 80 pc buyers from smaller cities this festival season sale

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

New Delhi, October 21

E-commerce platform Amazon India has recorded the highest growth in the festive season sale, with 80 per cent of the buyers coming from tier 2 and beyond towns.

Mobiles and accessories saw strong double-digit growth this season as compared to Amazon Great Indian Festival (AGIF) 2021 and 5 times higher when compared to average business days, with 80 per cent of customers coming from Tier 2 and 3 cities.

While the company did not disclose details of overall sales that it registered during AGIF 2022, Amazon India Vice President Manish Tiwary said “it has been the best-ever festival sale” for the company.

Amazon claims to have seen participation from 11 lakh sellers, which includes 2 lakh local stores.

“More than 35,000 sellers saw their highest-ever single-day sales. Over 650 sellers became crorepatis (over Rs 1 crore sales) and 23,000 sellers became lakhpatis (over Rs 1 lakh sales),” Tiwary said.

Mobile phone sales dominated online festive sales and Amazon too recorded traction for 5G smartphones.

The e-commerce platform saw a strong uptake in the mid-range price segment with around 80 per cent sold in sub-Rs 15,000 category.

“More than 10 lakhs customers bought smartphones for the first time on Amazon.in. Customers preferred brands were Xiaomi, Samsung (M Series), realme, iQOO, OnePlus and Apple,” Amazon said in the festive season sales report.

Over 1.5 million new customers shopped from Amazon Fashion and Beauty, with more than 85 per cent from tier 2 cities and beyond, the report said.

Most of the buyers used credit cards for purchasing products on the platform.

“Overall credit card (including CBCC and EMI) has the highest transaction share (47 per cent) - so overall credit card was the most preferred option for shopping on Amazon.in during GIF, with every 1 in 2 transactions on a credit card,” Tiwary said.

Every 8 out of 10 shoppers had access to credit through products like Amazon Pay Later, debit card EMI, credit card EMI, NBFC EMI (easy monthly instalment) etc.

“1 out 4 purchases were made on EMI and 3 out of 4 EMI purchases were on No cost EMI.Amazon Pay Later registrations increased by 4 times this festive season versus the average business day; With 6.5 lakh registrations during GIF 2022, Amazon Pay Later crossed the milestone of 6 million registrations,” the report said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Diwali bonanza: Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees

2
World

Arrested Chinese woman, living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy: Police

3
Nation

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

4
Nation

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, UP hospital sealed

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor, alleges interference

6
Himachal

Himachal Assembly polls: Congress names 17 more candidates, 5 still pending

7
Brand Connect

Colon Broom Reviews (Honest Customer Warning Update!) Is ColonBroom Legit?

8
Nation

PM Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath, Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand

9
World

EXPLAINER: Why was British Prime Minister Liz Truss' tenure so short and now what?

10
World

Pakistan’s Election Commission disqualifies former PM Imran Khan for 5 years

Don't Miss

View All
Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police
Nation

Gang-rape claim 'fabricated'; woman hatched conspiracy over property dispute: Ghaziabad police

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, hospital sealed
Nation

Dengue patient dies after being transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, UP hospital sealed

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list
Jalandhar

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023
Diaspora

Diwali will be public school holiday in New York starting 2023

Chinese woman living as Nepali monk In Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police
World

Arrested Chinese woman, living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy: Police

EXPLAINER: Why was British Prime Minister Liz Truss' tenure so short and now what?
World

EXPLAINER: Why was British Prime Minister Liz Truss' tenure so short and now what?

This Diwali, shell out more for sweets, other dairy products
Punjab

This Diwali, shell out more for sweets, other dairy products

Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall
Himachal

Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall

Top News

Pakistan taken off from FATF's grey list after four years

Pakistan taken off from FATF's grey list after four years, Russia completely banned

The global watchdog said it welcomes Pakistan's significant ...

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

SOPs included providing a nodal officer to coordinate and fa...

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

‘I will do my duty, come what may..,’ Purohit said

Diwali bonanza: Punjab restores old pension scheme for government employees

Diwali bonanza: Punjab government decides to restore old pension scheme for its employees

Also announces to give 6 per cent dearness allowance (DA) to...

Take suo motu action against hate speeches, register cases immediately: Supreme Court

Take suo motu action against hate speeches, register cases immediately: Supreme Court tells 3 states

It warned any delay on the part of the administration will i...


Cities

View All

Twin murders shock Harike Pattan colony in Tarn Taran

Twin murders shock Harike Pattan colony in Tarn Taran

NIA teams raid IELTS centre at Chohla Sahib, quiz owner

Glimpse of Diwali festivities in Amritsar

Amritsar youth shot in ‘accidental firing’ by ASI succumbs

No end in sight to traffic mess in Amritsar

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

10 cases of illicit liquor seized from Mohali’s Jagatpura locality, 3 booked

10 cases of illicit liquor seized from Mohali’s Jagatpura locality, 3 booked

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

Get EV incentive within 15 days of applying for claim

Holiday in all Haryana schools on October 27 on occasion of Bhai Dooj

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside order on registering FIR on complaint against IAS officers

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

Facing flak, AIIMS Delhi withdraws controversial letter on special treatment to MPs

'Kejriwal just like Aurangzeb, imposes ban on crackers', says BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

Delhi government to launch ‘Red Light on Gaadi off’ campaign to curb vehicular pollution from October 28

AAP to EC: Party received Rs 38.24 crore from its leaders, donors in 2021-22

Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi’s Rohini area

Jalandhar: Two arms smugglers from Bihar held with 5 pistols, 10 magazines

Jalandhar: Two arms smugglers from Bihar held with 5 pistols, 10 magazines

2 Jalandhar students selected in Haryana judicial services exam

Sonalika head LD Mittal 82nd wealthiest Indian on Forbes list

Fewer farm fire cases in Doaba

Jalandhar boys shine in singing reality show

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

PAU VC appointment: Governor Banwarilal Purohit says he took oath to protect Constitution, won’t allow violation of rules

LIT officials leaving station on daily basis

3-day PTU Youth Festival begins

Ludhiana teams in basketball finals

Dist swimmers splash to finish as first runners-up

‘Overworked’, Rajindra Hospital staff nurses stage sit-in, patients suffer

‘Overworked’, Rajindra Hospital staff nurses stage sit-in, patients suffer

Ministers, MLAs attend sports event at Punjabi University

Chaos as speeding car rams into multiple vehicles near Patiala's Leela Bhawan

Punjab records 2,721 farm fires, least in 2 years

Navjot Sidhu taken to Rajindra Hospital for check-up