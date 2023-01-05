 Amazon to lay off 18,000 employees citing economic uncertainty : The Tribune India

Amazon to lay off 18,000 employees citing economic uncertainty

It's the largest set of layoffs in the Seattle-based company's history, although just a fraction of its 1.5 million global workforce.

Amazon to lay off 18,000 employees citing economic uncertainty

Amazon said Wednesday that it will be cutting about 18,000 positions. Reuters



Washington, January 5

E-commerce giant Amazon and business software maker Salesforce are the latest US technology companies to announce major job cuts as they prune payrolls that rapidly expanded during the pandemic lockdown.

Amazon said Wednesday that it will be cutting about 18,000 positions. It's the largest set of layoffs in the Seattle-based company's history, although just a fraction of its 1.5 million global workforce.

“Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so,” CEO Andy Jassy said in a note to employees that the company made public.

“These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure.” He said the layoffs will mostly impact the company's brick-and-mortar stores, which include Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go, and its PXT organisations, which handle human resources and other functions.

In November, Jassy told staff that layoffs were coming due to the economic landscape and the company's rapid hiring in the last several years. Wednesday's announcement included earlier job cuts that had not been numbered. The company had also offered voluntary buyouts and has been cutting costs in other areas of its sprawling business.

Salesforce, meanwhile, said it is laying off about 8,000 employees, or 10% of its workforce.

The cuts announced Wednesday are by far the largest in the 23-year history of a San Francisco company founded by former Oracle executive Marc Benioff. Benioff pioneered the method of leasing software services to internet-connected devices — a concept now known as “cloud computing." The layoffs are being made on the heels of a shake-up in Salesforce's top ranks. Benioff's hand-picked co-CEO Bret Taylor, who also was Twitter's chairman at the time of its tortuous $44 billion sale to billionaire Elon Musk, left Salesforce. Then, Slack co-founder Stewart Butterfield left. Salesforce bought Slack two years ago for nearly $28 billion.

Salesforce workers who lose their jobs will receive nearly five months of pay, health insurance, career resources, and other benefits, according to the company. Amazon said it is also offering a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and job placement support.

Benioff, now the sole chief executive at Salesforce, told employees in a letter that he blamed himself for the layoffs after continuing to hire aggressively into the pandemic, with millions of Americans working from home and demand for the company's technology surging.

“As our revenue accelerated through the pandemic, we hired too many people leading into this economic downturn we're now facing, and I take responsibility for that," Benioff wrote.

Salesforce employed about 49,000 people in January 2020 just before the pandemic struck. Salesforce's workforce today is still 50% larger than it was before the pandemic.

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg also acknowledged he misread the revenue gains that the owner of Facebook and Instagram was reaping during the pandemic when he announced in November that his company would by laying off 11,000 employees, or 13% of its workforce.

Like other major tech companies, Salesforce's recent comedown from the heady days of the pandemic have taken a major toll on its stock. Before Wednesday's announcement, shares had plunged more 50% from their peak close to $310 in November 2021. The shares gained nearly 4% Wednesday to close at $139.59.

“This is a smart poker move by Benioff to preserve margins in an uncertain backdrop as the company clearly overbuilt out its organization over the past few years along with the rest of the tech sector with a slowdown now on the horizon,” Wedbush analyst Dan Ives wrote.

Salesforce also said Wednesday that it will be closing some of its offices, but didn't include locations. The company's 61-story headquarters is a prominent feature of the San Francisco skyline and a symbol of tech's importance to the city since its completion in 2018. AP 

#Amazon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Shimla's hotels see lowest tourist occupancy in 40 years on new year's eve; thanks to 'illegal tourism units'

2
Haryana

Olympian Sandeep Singh steps down as Haryana Sports Minister after being booked for sexually harassing junior athletics coach

3
Punjab

Merchant navy officer 'drowns' while saving his dog in Punjab's Morinda; had gone on picnic with wife, kids

4
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

5
World

Canada bans foreigners from buying property after surge in its prices

6
Punjab

Punjab Government extends winter holidays in schools till January 8

7
Nation

Shocking CCTV footage of Delhi woman being dragged for 12 km surfaces, 5 accused charged with culpable homicide

8
Punjab

Live bomb shell found near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's official residence in Chandigarh

9
Business

Thousands without jobs as recession hits Surat's synthetic textile industry

10
World

Sajal Aly who worked in Indian movie 'Mom' hits back at ex-Army officer's claim that Pakistani actresses being used as 'honey traps'

Don't Miss

View All
Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan
Entertainment

Prince Harry says William knocked him to floor in row over Meghan

Delhi logs season's lowest of 3 degrees Celsius; thick fog in Punjab; bright sunny in Shimla
Nation

At 3 degrees Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest temperature; dense fog envelops Punjab

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly
Amritsar

WhatsApp call from ‘relative’ can cost you dearly

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?
Trending

Why is Japan offering families Rs 6 lakh per child to move out of Tokyo?

Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine
Trending

Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple on New Year; it was his children's first visit to the shrine

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it
Trending

Sikh men play Selena Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on tabla, here is why Pakistanis are majorly loving it

Top News

‘Unprofessional’: DGCA slams AI’s handling of ‘urination’ incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew

'Unprofessional': DGCA slams AI's handling of 'urination' incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew

In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated...

Another mid-air ‘peeing’ incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman’s blanket

Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman's blanket

The incident comes just over a week after a man allegedly ur...

UT administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave

Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave

For classes up to 8th, winter holidays are extended till Jan...

No criminality found against Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair in case of threatening minor on social media: Police to HC

No criminality found against Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair in case of threatening minor on social media: Police to HC

Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Zubair on August 9, 2020 ...

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to be ready by Jan 1, 2024: Amit Shah in poll-bound Tripura

Ram Mandir to be ready by Jan 1 next year ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah in poll-bound Tripura

Union Home Minister flags off BJP rath yatra at Sabroom in S...


Cities

View All

Youth shot dead over money dispute in Amritsar, suspects arrested

Youth shot dead over money dispute in Amritsar, suspects arrested

Man killed, son injured in firing at Tarn Taran village

Amritsar: 5-kg heroin seized, one arrested

Tarn Taran: Three gang members held for extortion bid

Amritsar: Farmers demand action against Zira liquor manufacturing unit

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Bathinda shivers at 1.2 degree C

Akali Dal writes to Nitin Gadkari over flyover in Bathinda

UT administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave

Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave

Chandigarh Civil Hospitals' 1st chemist shop gets functional in Sector 22

Fresh setback for GMSH-16 chemist; Chandigarh to get passage vacated today

Toy gun used in Chandigarh carjacking; two held

2 insurance firm officials land in CBI net for graft in Chandigarh

2 more people involved in Delhi woman dragging case: Police

Police looking for 2 men suspected of shielding accused in Delhi woman dragging case

Man 'masturbates' next to girl on DTC bus in Rohini; starts crying after getting caught

Anjali's family: No mention of alcohol in postmortem report, eyewitness lying

Delhi temperature plunges to 4.4°C

ASI’s car hits another, leads to pile-up

Amazon told to pay ~5K for sending wrong laptop

Amazon told to pay Rs 5K for sending wrong laptop

Balbir Singh Seechewal adopts Dalla village

Hoshiarpur man killed in Canada, daughter injured

Campaign for third dose of polio vaccine begins

Polio vaccination drive kicks off

Body exchanged and cremated: Ludhiana Civil hospital ransacked by family members of deceased youth

Body exchanged and cremated: Ludhiana civil hospital ransacked by family of deceased youth

Work to clean Sidhwan Canal launched

Cold wave, dense fog to continue in Ludhiana

Ludhiana dist most fatal with maximum road accident deaths in Punjab

Man gunned down in Ludhiana village

Despite odds, sanitation workers make it big in bodybuilding

Despite odds, Patiala sanitation workers make it big in bodybuilding in Thailand

US-based businessman Darshan Singh Dhaliwal to get Pravasi Bharatiya Samman

Tribune impact: Patiala's Government Ayurvedic College to admit students

Patiala Civic body razes illegal construction at Ablowal

Industry-institute meet at TIET in Patiala