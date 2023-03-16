Amid volatility, eight Adani stocks settle with gains

PTI

New Delhi, March 15

Shares of eight listed Adani Group firms settled with gains on Wednesday, with flagship company Adani Enterprises snapping four-day losing run by rallying more than 5%. At the close, eight group firms ended in the green territory while the two were in losses.

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) advanced 5.81% to settle at Rs 1,838.80 apiece on the BSE. During the day, the scrip hit an intra-day high of Rs 1,891.10. Its market valuation rose to Rs 2.09 lakh crore. The flagship firm paused its downward trend in the past four trading sessions amid volatility in equity markets.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) jumped 3.81% to settle at Rs 679.10, Adani Transmission bounced 3.27% to end at Rs 931 and Ambuja Cements went up 3.28% to close at Rs 364.95 on the exchange.

In addition, shares of Adani Green Energy climbed 4.94% to close at Rs 740.95, Adani Wilmar rose 3.12% to settle at Rs 426.70, and NDTV went up 0.85% to close at Rs 212.85. The scrip of these companies hit their upper price bands on the BSE. Also, ACC gained 0.11 to settle at Rs 1,740.40 per share.

On the other hand, shares of Adani Total Gas declined 3.05% to end at Rs 918.85, and Adani Power fell 1.27% to close at Rs 202.15 on the bourse.