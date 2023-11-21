Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur flight

Malaysia Airlines has started flight between Amritsar and Kuala Lumpur. The inaugural flight MH0118 arrived from Kuala Lumpur and was welcomed with a water salute at Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport.

Hyundai Smart Care Clinic

Joshi Hyundai, Chandigarh, is hosting ‘Hyundai Smart Care Clinic’ from November 20 to 29. Customers can experience unparalleled care for their vehicles and avail of exclusive offers during this event.

Fateh Chand Bansi Lal Jewellers

Fateh Chand Bansi Lal Jewellers recently opened a store in Shimla. Cabinet Minister Vikramaditya Singh along with Shimla MLA Harish Janartha were also present during the inauguration of the store. It is located on the Mall Road.

Motiaz Antaliya in Kasauli

Real estate developer Motiaz recently conducted the ground-breaking ceremony for its latest project, Motiaz Antaliya, in Kasauli. The company is developing 31 cottages designed meticulously to deliver a vibrant and immersive living experience.

Amritsar-Hyderabad flight

Air India Express has launched daily direct flight between Amritsar and Hyderabad from November 17. The airline also operates international flights from Amritsar to Dubai and Sharjah.

Fraud awareness week

HDFC Bank recently hosted a conference on ‘Banking/Financial Cybercrime Prevention and Detection’ in collaboration withthe Indian Institute of Public Administration to commemorate International Fraud Awareness Week.

HUDCO loan for Haryana project

HUDCO has approved a loan of Rs 1,850 crore for India International Horticulture Market, the flagship project of the Haryana Government, at Ganaur, Sonepat. The proposed market shall improve market access for farmers.

NFL awareness programme

As a part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra of the Government of India, NFL is educating farmers about the use and benefits of the drones in agriculture sector. The company is participating in the drone campaign in the tribal districts in J&K, HP, Bihar and West Bengal.

CT varsity unveils solar e-bike

CT University has introduced solar e-bike as a flagship initiative within the Creativelo Pilot Project. Spearheaded by the social innovation startup 1Gen, this ground-breaking endeavour seeks to cultivate sustainable solutions through academic excellence.

Airtel 5G coverage in Punjab

Bharti Airtel has announced that 5G Plus service is now available across all districts of Punjab within 12 months of the launch. Airtel has now over 2 million unique 5G customers in the state.

TCY mock tests for GRE

TCY has launched cutting-edge adaptive mock tests for GRE preparation. The condensed GRE format includes TCY's precise simulation of the updated structure.

Flair Writing Industries’ IPO

Flair Writing Industries shall open its IPO on November 22. It plans to raise up to Rs 593 crore. The offer comprises issue of shares aggregating Rs 292 crore and an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 301 crore.