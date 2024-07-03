Amrut distilleries wins 'World's Best Whiskey' title at 2024 International Spirits Challenge

Tribune Web Desk





Chandigarh, July 3

Bengaluru-based Amrut Distilleries has captured global acclaim by winning the "World's Best Whiskey" title at the 2024 International Spirits Challenge in London.

This accolade, part of the 29th edition of the Challenge, featured top whiskey brands worldwide, including prominent names from Scotland, Ireland, and Japan.

Amrut Distilleries distinguished itself by securing five gold medals in the fiercely competitive "World Whisky Category," setting a new standard for Indian distilleries on the global stage.

The company was founded in 1948 by the late Radhakrishna Jagdale.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #Japan #London