Amul to sponsor US, SA teams in T20 WC

New Delhi: Indian dairy giant Amul will sponsor USA and South Africa during the T20 World Cup in June, the cricket boards of the respective teams announced on Thursday. The Indian dairy behemoth with global footprints has sponsored cricket teams in the past as well including the Netherlands, South Africa and Afghanistan. Amul milk is also now being sold in the USA.
