 Anti-bribery mgmt at Powergrid : The Tribune India

Anti-bribery mgmt at Powergrid

Anti-bribery mgmt at Powergrid


Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (Powergrid) has been awarded Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) IS/ISO 37001 certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Training sessions on ABMS were also conducted by BIS & Powergrid officials.

HUDCO, SITCO sign agreement

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO), a Navratna CPSE under the Administrative Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, has taken a significant step towards sustainable development by signing an agreement with Surat Integrated Transportation Development Corporation Limited (SITCO).

HDFC backs social sector start-ups

HDFC Bank has announced the winners of its Parivartan Start-up Grants programme for FY2024. This year, 41 incubators and accelerators in the field of social impact entrepreneurship will receive grants totaling Rs 19.6 crore to support 170 start-ups working across specific focus areas in India.

Capital SFB’s profit after tax Rs 112 cr

Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd, India’s first small finance bank to commence operation in 2016 has declared its results for the Q4 and the just concluded financial year. The Jalandhar-headquartered bank’s profit after tax (PAT) has increased to Rs 112 crore. It has witnessed a five-year compound annual growth of 42 per cent.

ICICI launches new facility for NRIs

ICICI Bank has said it has enabled NRI customers to use their international mobile

number to make UPI payments instantly in India. With this facility, NRI customers can make payments for their utility bills, merchant and e-commerce transactions with their registered international mobile number.

Audi launches new Q3 editions

German luxury car manufacturer-Audi announced the launch of the Audi Q3 Bold Edition and Audi Q3 Sportback Bold Edition. The Bold Edition gets distinctive styling to captivate Audi enthusiasts with its exclusivity and unique design elements. The ex-showroom price of Audi Q3 Bold Edition is Rs 54,65,000 lakh, while Audi Q3 Sportback Bold Edition Rs 55,71,000.

Bajaj Allianz announces bonus

Bajaj Allianz Life has announced bonuses for the 23rd consecutive year for over 11.66 lakh policyholders who have invested in the company’s products. This is the company’s highest bonus declaration ever at Rs 1,383 crore for FY2024.

Škoda Auto runs summer camp

Škoda Auto India has started an all-new summer camp for its customers. The camp is accessible at every Škoda Auto India dealership, service centre and touchpoint across India. Škoda customers can avail of discounts on a slew of services and customer-centric facilities.

International Nurses Day at Fortis

To recognize the efforts of the nursing community and their selfless service, a host of cultural activities were organised to observe International Nurses Day at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, from May 6 to 11. Prizes were distributed under various categories such as operation theatre, ward and intensive care unit.

Titan celebrates Mother’s Day

Titan World has announced a Mother’s Day campaign that captures the essence of spending time with the most important woman in your life — your mother. The campaign centers around a beautiful portrayal of a deep bond between a son and his mother, culminating in a celebratory surprise for his mother at a Titan World Store.

Lincoln varsity prof visits DBU

Desh Bhagat University (DBU) recently welcomed Dr Uday Kumar Ghosh, Faculty of Business Administration & President’s Adviser at Lincoln University, California, for an expert talk on career opportunities in the US. Dr Ghosh’s visit to Mandi Gobindgarh campus set the stage for an enriching interaction with students.

CT University hosts ‘Ideathon’

The School of Engineering and Technology at CT University recently hosted ‘Ideathon’, an inter-college and inter-university event that served as a platform for innovation and creativity. Students from various institutions showcased their brilliance and dedication, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the realms of technology and entrepreneurship. 

