Anti-dumping duty on tiles from China under study

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 27

The Commerce Ministry has recommended the imposition of anti-dumping duty for five years on vinyl tiles being imported from China and Taiwan in order to protect domestic players from cheap imports. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) made the recommendation of duty between $1.44 and $2.05 per sq mt on imports of ‘Vinyl tiles other than in roll or sheet form’ after concluding in its investigation into claims that the product was being shipped at dumped prices to India.

Protecting domestic players The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters

“The Authority recommends imposition of the anti-dumping duty on imports ... originating in or exported from the subject countries, for five years,” said a DGTR notification. Known in the market parlance as PVC flooring tiles, they look like natural materials and have become the flooring of choice in residential and commercial buildings.

The probe was conducted following a complaint from three companies of the Indian Welspun Group. The Finance Ministry will take a final view on the imposition of duty.