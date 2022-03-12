Apple ‘dominates’ list of top 10 best-selling smartphones

New Delhi, March 12
Apple dominated the list of top 10 best-selling smartphones in 2021 globally, as seven out 10 smartphones in the list were iPhones, a new report said.
According to market research firm Counterpoint, the top 10 best-selling smartphone models contributed 19 per cent to the total global smartphone unit sales in 2021, compared to 16 per cent in 2020.
"The share of the top 10 models is increasing YoY, indicating a trend of brands focusing on their leading models and making their portfolios leaner in some cases," the research firm said in a statement.
"With entry-level models facing component shortages in 2021, we also saw faster diffusion of key features in the mid-tier segment," it added.
Apple secured seven spots in the list, its highest ever, while Xiaomi captured two spots and Samsung one. There were more than 4,200 active smartphone models in the global market in 2021.
The top five models in 2021 were from Apple. The iPhone 12 was the best-selling model, followed by iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 11. The top three models contributed 41 per cent to Apple's total sales.
Samsung's Galaxy A12, an entry-level smartphone, took the sixth position in 2021. Almost all regions and countries showed strong demand for A12 throughout the year. IANS
