 Apple gears up to sell ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 on 1st day of global sale : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Apple gears up to sell ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 on 1st day of global sale

Apple gears up to sell ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 on 1st day of global sale

A small set of ‘Make in India' iPhone 15 units is set to be exported to other countries within a short span of time from its global launch

Apple gears up to sell ‘Make in India’ iPhone 15 on 1st day of global sale

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



IANS

New Delhi, September 12

Apple is all set to sell ‘Make in India' iPhone 15 on the first day of its global sales, within the country as well as export to a few other markets sooner than ever before, reliable sources said on Tuesday.

People close to the matter told IANS that India-made iPhone 15 will be available on the first day of its global sale.

The new iPhone 15 series was likely to go on sale in the days or weeks following the launch on Tuesday (US time).

According to sources, a small set of ‘Make in India' iPhone 15 units is set to be exported to other countries within a short span of time from its global launch.

In August, Apple maker Foxconn geared up the local production of the next-generation iPhone 15 at its Sriperumbudur facility near Tamil Nadu faster than ever, as the company doubled down on the ‘Make in India' initiative.

Sources close to the development had told IANS that Apple aims to deliver locally-assembled iPhone 15 as soon as it is launched globally in the middle of next month, in order to narrow the launch-to-availability gap and increase its exports from India to other nations.

Last year, Apple started assembling the iPhone 14 at the Foxconn facility in India in September, a first in years when a new iPhone was assembled within weeks of its global launch in the country.

The iPhone 15 is expected to be the most significant update to the device in three years. It will include camera system upgrades across the range, with the Pro models getting an improved 3-nanometer processor.

iPhone 15 is also expected to feature USB-C type for the first time. Introducing a USB-C charging cable point in iPhone 15 is set to herald a new era for Apple.

Driven by domestic manufacturing, Apple iPhones are set to garner 7 per cent market share in the Android-dominated smartphone market in India this year.

The market momentum for iPhones in India has been driven by the sales of the previous-generation iPhones.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

2
Punjab

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

3
India

Thank you Shah Rukh Khan for exposing corrupt, policy paralysis-ridden Congress-led UPA rule: BJP

4
Punjab

'Dear Jassi': Punjab honour killing film based on Indo-Canadian Jassi Sidhu in competition at 2023 London Film Festival

5
Science Technology

UFO expert presents ‘non human’ bodies with three fingered hands and feet at Mexican Congress: Report

6
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

7
J & K

Commanding Officer, Major, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight

8
Haryana

DHBVN slaps notices on 25 societies for flouting norms

9
Ludhiana

Khanna SSP suspends SHO for ‘poorly’ handling probe in alleged beef recovery case

10
India

Top Zelenskyy aide says India, China have ‘low intellectual potential’

Don't Miss

View All
Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Top News

INDIA alliance has pledged to destroy Sanatan, must unite to defeat them: PM Modi

INDIA alliance has pledged to destroy Sanatan, must unite to defeat them: PM Modi

Was speaking at an event in election-bound Madhya Pradesh wh...

Congress takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks INDIA bloc parties

Congress takes jibe at PM Modi after he attacks INDIA bloc parties

Accuses PM of using a government function to abuse the Oppos...

‘Please show me the school, if it is newly built’: AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

The former cop later deletes his comment on the post

Students at Patiala’s Punjabi University protest after girl student’s mysterious death

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

Allege the ailing girl was scolded by a professor

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 11 as permanent judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 11 as permanent judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Collegium's decision is based on comprehensive evaluation pr...


Cities

View All

‘Please show me the school, if it is newly built’: AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal inaugurate state’s first School of Eminence at Chheharta in Amritsar

School of Eminence an eye-wash, says BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina

VVIP movement brings traffic to halt in Amritsar

Amritsar Ward Watch Ward No 56: Contaminated water supply bane of Ward No. 56

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

Supreme Court Collegium recommends 11 as permanent judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 Junior Resident doctors continue strike, patients in the lurch

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Bull gores woman, Chandigarh MC catchers flee

After three-year hiatus, Delhi varsity gears up for student poll

After three-year hiatus, Delhi varsity gears up for student poll

SC junks plea to lift Delhi cracker ban

Supreme Court reserves order on plea seeking ban on firecrackers to curb pollution

Two die of toxic fumes inside manhole in Delhi

Notification for energy audit of buildings soon

Man desecrates ‘Gutka Sahib’ in Nurmahal during ongoing feud with mother, booked

Man desecrates ‘Gutka Sahib’ in Nurmahal during ongoing feud with mother, booked

Students exposed to risk at Smart Government School

Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni: Industry hopes govt will fulfil poll promises

Sports body fails to get invite, holds ‘Karobari Milni’

Farmers’ 3-day stir outside minister’s residence ends

Cyber wing recovers ~84L of victims in eight months

Cyber wing recovers Rs 84L of victims in eight months

Trio dupe man of Rs 40 lakh

Patient’s Death: House surgeons freshers with no clinical experience: SMO

Ludhiana teen to address edtech event in London

Govt buses ferry AAP workers to Amritsar, passengers suffer

Students at Patiala’s Punjabi University protest after girl student’s mysterious death

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

Patiala residents question widening of chowk on Upper Mall Road

Punjab gears up to tackle stubble burning

At Nabha, locals oppose reconstruction of road

Patiala MC shuts eyes to leaking sewers at Chhoti Baradari