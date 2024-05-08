Apple launches iPad with AI-focused chip

California, May 7
Apple unveiled its latest iPad Pro on Tuesday with a new chip for artificial intelligence computing as it rushes to catch up with its Big Tech rivals in a race to dominate the emerging technology.
Debuting its latest chip in a tablet rather than its Mac laptops is unusual for Apple, and suggests it is eager to give app makers a head start creating AI-related software ahead of its annual software developer conference next month, analysts said.
Apple said the iPad Pro — its highest-priced model — will have upgraded displays and start at $1,000 for an 11-inch model and $1,300 for a 13-inch model. It will come with an M4 chip with a larger “neural engine,” part of the chip specifically designed for the kind of computing required by AI features. Apple also introduced new models of its mid-priced iPad Air, which will now come in a larger 13-inch screen size at $800, as well as the 11-inch size it previously came in for $600. —Reuters
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
AstraZeneca withdraws Covid vaccine globally
According to media reports, the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker has ...
Canada's ex-minister rubbishes report claiming Trudeau was forced to accept meeting on Sikh activists to land in Punjab during 2018 trip
Reports say Capt Amarinder Singh had then handed Trudeau and...
3 Independent MLAs withdraw support to Haryana Government
Government is in 'safe zone' as there can’t be a no-trust mo...
Jyoti Malhotra appointed first woman Editor-in-Chief of The Tribune Group
Ms Malhotra will assume charge on May 14
Army jawan held for demanding Rs 2.5 crore from Sena (UBT) leader to manipulate EVMs
The accused is a resident of Pathardi in Maharashtra’s Ahmed...