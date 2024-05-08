Apple launches iPad with AI-focused chip

California, May 7

Apple unveiled its latest iPad Pro on Tuesday with a new chip for artificial intelligence computing as it rushes to catch up with its Big Tech rivals in a race to dominate the emerging technology.

Debuting its latest chip in a tablet rather than its Mac laptops is unusual for Apple, and suggests it is eager to give app makers a head start creating AI-related software ahead of its annual software developer conference next month, analysts said.

Apple said the iPad Pro — its highest-priced model — will have upgraded displays and start at $1,000 for an 11-inch model and $1,300 for a 13-inch model. It will come with an M4 chip with a larger “neural engine,” part of the chip specifically designed for the kind of computing required by AI features. Apple also introduced new models of its mid-priced iPad Air, which will now come in a larger 13-inch screen size at $800, as well as the 11-inch size it previously came in for $600. —Reuters

