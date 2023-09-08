 Apple loses about USD 200 billion in market capitalisation on reports of iPhone restrictions in China : The Tribune India

  • Business
  • Apple loses about USD 200 billion in market capitalisation on reports of iPhone restrictions in China

Apple loses about USD 200 billion in market capitalisation on reports of iPhone restrictions in China

Apple shares fell 3 per cent Thursday and are down more than 5 per cent for the week on reports of an iPhone ban for Chinese state employees

Apple loses about USD 200 billion in market capitalisation on reports of iPhone restrictions in China

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



AP

New York, September 8

Apple has lost around USD 200 billion in market capitalisation over several days as tensions between the US and China rise, with several media outlets reporting this week that the iPhone maker is being singled out by Beijing.

Apple shares fell 3 per cent Thursday and are down more than 5 per cent for the week on reports of an iPhone ban for Chinese state employees that is being dictated by Beijing.

The ban was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which cited unnamed sources saying China is ordering officials at central government agencies not to use iPhones or other foreign branded phones.

The Financial Times cited six unnamed sources at government institutions and state-owned companies, including a nuclear technology company and a hospital, saying they've been told to stop using Apple phones. The ban widens earlier restrictions on using iPhones for work, the outlets said.

“Beijing is looking to reduce its dependence on US technology, but this (ban) acts as a significant headwind to Apple as China is its largest international market and accounts for about 20 per cent of its revenues,” said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, a UK investment platform.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.

When asked about the ban at a daily briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning didn't comment directly, saying only that “products and services from any country are welcome to enter the Chinese market as long as they comply with Chinese laws and regulations.” Tensions between the US and China have been rising and early last month, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to impose blocks and regulations on US high-tech investment in China, reflecting the intensifying competition between the world's two largest economies.

White House officials said Biden, who departed Thursday evening for New Delhi, will use the annual G20 summit as an opportunity for the US to highlight a proposition for developing and middle-income countries that would increase the lending power of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund by some USD 200 billion.

Biden seeks to drive home that the United States and its like-minded allies are better economic and security partners than China.

The reported ban on the iPhone comes at a bad time for Apple, which is gearing up for its latest product launch next Tuesday Sept. 12, when it's expected to unveil its latest smartphone, the iPhone 15.

A teaser of the livestream for the event, dubbed “Wonderlust,” has been posted on YouTube, revealing no details. Reports are swirling that big changes are in store for the iPhone, including a switch from Apple's Lightning connector to the USB-C plug that rivals are starting to adopt, partly in response to a European Union mandate.

Apple also faces a threat from Chinese tech giant Huawei, which recently launched its latest flagship smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro.

The phone reportedly has enough power and speed to rival the iPhone and has been selling briskly in China. Huawei has been low key about the device, but its capabilities have raised concerns that China has been able to circumvent US curbs on Huawei that stop it from acquiring high tech components like advanced processor chips that had effectively crippled its smartphone business.

#China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report

2
India

Bypoll Results 2023: BJP wins Tripura, Congress Kerala

3
Himachal

Kinnaur, Spiti valley cut off from Shimla as 150-metre road sinks

4
Himachal

Supreme Court upholds validity of Himachal law that imposes tax on vehicles carrying passengers free of cost

5
India

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

6
Himachal

IIT-Mandi director's remark 'cloudbursts, landslides in Himachal because people eat meat' slammed by Congress

7
Trending

160-kg woman falls from bed in Thane; disaster teams, fire brigade rush to heave her back

8
World

Japan launches 'moon sniper' lunar lander SLIM into space

9
India

Man held for hugging airhostess, trying to kiss her as Vistara flight was scheduled to land in Mumbai

10
J & K

Apples, ‘chapatis’, fence cutters among recoveries from terrorists shot dead in Poonch

Don't Miss

View All
DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

Top News

G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Several world leaders, including British PM Sunak, Bangladesh PM Hasina, UN Secretary-General Guterres, arrive in Delhi

G20 Summit LIVE Updates: Several world leaders, including British PM Sunak, Bangladesh PM Hasina, UN Secretary-General Guterres, arrive in Delhi

India is hosting the G20 Summit in National Capital from Sep...

Bypoll results: BJP, opposition parties bag three seats each; Samajwadi Party poised to win in Uttar Pradesh

Bypoll results: BJP, opposition parties bag three seats each; Samajwadi Party poised to win in Uttar Pradesh

BJP retained Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand and Dhan...

It's special as son-in-law of India: Rishi Sunak on visit to Delhi for G20

It's special as son-in-law of India, Rishi Sunak says on visit to Delhi for G20

Says he is ‘heading to G20 with a clear focus’

Joe Biden leaves for India; to back $200 billion debt relief fund, global biofuels alliance

Joe Biden leaves for India; to back $200 billion debt relief fund, global biofuels alliance

Talks with PM Modi to review over two dozen areas of tech co...

‘Full-scale assault’ on democratic institutions of India, says Rahul Gandhi during Europe tour

‘Full-scale assault’ on democratic institutions of India, says Rahul Gandhi during Europe tour

On India hosting the G20 Summit, Rahul said it was a 'good t...


Cities

View All

2 held with heroin worth ~1.29 crore

2 held with heroin worth Rs 1.29 crore

Amritsar: Import of dry fruits, fresh fruits via Attari-Wagah border doubles

Auto-rickshaw union calls off protest

Upcoming film Mission Raniganj retains fizz despite title change

Insanitation aggravates Ward No. 14 residents’ woes

Bathinda: Cop found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Bathinda: Police inspector found dead in car, accidental fire likely cause

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Chandigarh to shift waterworks pipes passing through Sec 39 mandi

Another milestone — Live liver transplant done at PGI

Chandigarh: Student arrested for attack on NSUI members, granted bail

Chandigarh: 23-year-old held for raping minor

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari gives Rs 2.5L for CCTVs at Bapu Dham Colony

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use metro

G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro

G20: L-G inspects preparations at Bharat Mandapam, Rajghat

Securing US President Joe Biden no mean job, 15 planes ferry gear

Poor air concerns in Delhi despite steps

Double murder in Greater Noida, probe on

Murder case solved, 2 held

Murder case solved, 2 held

Canadian college yields to pupils' housing demands

Assault on pregnant woman: Kin, residents hold sit-in, accuse police of inaction

Jalandhar brothers' suicide: Partap Singh Bajwa accuses AAP of delayed action against SHO, 2 colleagues

Congress leaders celebrate Bharat Jodo Yatra’s 1st anniv

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

42-year-old woman found brutally murdered in Payal

Upcoming int’l airport at Halwara 90% complete, to be ready by September 30

Sikh scholar Prithipal Singh Kapur passes away

Take strict action against careless docs, staff: Chief Secy to Principal Secretary

Youth booked for raping minor

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Government docs warned against indulging in private practice

Students sensitised to mental health at ‘Luminescence’

Tribune impact: 2 yrs after selection, 560 SIs to finally get joining letters

Nutrition kits for TB patients at F’garh Sahib

Lecture on joint disorders held