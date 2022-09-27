Apple now making iPhone 14 in India

New Delhi, September 26
Apple Inc has begun manufacturing its marquee new iPhone 14 in India as the global tech giant taps into production prowess outside of China.
The US firm has started manufacturing of iPhone 14 in the world’s second-biggest smartphone market within weeks of the September 7 unveiling of the device.
“We are excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India,” Apple said in a statement. “The new iPhone 14 lineup introduces groundbreaking new technologies and important safety capabilities,” the company said.
Cupertino, California-headquartered Apple started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE.
