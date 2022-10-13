Apple, Samsung to upgrade phone software to 5G soon

PTI

Top mobile phone makers, including Apple and Samsung, will upgrade the software for their 5G-enabled phones in India. Apple will start rolling out 5G software updates for iPhone users in December while Samsung will launch updates by mid-November. PTI

Byju’s to lay off 2,500 employees in six months

Edtech major Byju's has chalked out a plan to become profitable by March 2023 to optimise its marketing and operational cost, which will lead to retrenchment of 5% employees or about 2,500 people in next six months, said Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath. PTI

Wipro Q2 profit drops 9.6% to Rs 2,649.1 crore

Wipro on Wednesday reported a 9.6% drop in its net profit in the second quarter to Rs 2,649.1 crore. Revenue rose to Rs 22,539.7 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 19,667.4 crore a year-ago.