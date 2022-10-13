Apple, Samsung to upgrade phone software to 5G soon

New Delhi
Top mobile phone makers, including Apple and Samsung, will upgrade the software for their 5G-enabled phones in India. Apple will start rolling out 5G software updates for iPhone users in December while Samsung will launch updates by mid-November. PTI
New Delhi
Byju’s to lay off 2,500 employees in six months
Edtech major Byju's has chalked out a plan to become profitable by March 2023 to optimise its marketing and operational cost, which will lead to retrenchment of 5% employees or about 2,500 people in next six months, said Byju's co-founder Divya Gokulnath. PTI
New Delhi
Wipro Q2 profit drops 9.6% to Rs 2,649.1 crore
Wipro on Wednesday reported a 9.6% drop in its net profit in the second quarter to Rs 2,649.1 crore. Revenue rose to Rs 22,539.7 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 19,667.4 crore a year-ago.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51
Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case
More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...