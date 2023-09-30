Apple to hire more people in UK to work on AI: Tim Cook

London, September 30
Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed plans to hire more employees in the UK, as the iPhone maker aims to double down on work in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).
Cook, who has always called layoffs as a “last resort”, told PA news agency during his visit to the country that Apple is looking to ramp up hiring in Britain.
When asked about AI and jobs in the UK, he said: “We're hiring in that area, yes, and so I do expect (investment) to increase.”
Cook said that AI was behind several prominent features on Apple products.
“It's literally everywhere on our products and of course we're also researching generative AI as well, so we have a lot going on,” he was quoted as saying in the report.
“AI is behind the Fall Detection on the (Apple) Watch, it's behind Crash Detection, it's behind Afib (atrial fibrillation) detection, it's behind the ECG, it's predictive typing on iPhone,” Cook added.
Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said Apple’s decision was “another vote of confidence in our burgeoning tech sector.”
“Apple's ongoing investment in brilliant British talent highlights our global credentials as both an AI and technology superpower,” she posted on X.
Apple also revealed that it now supports more than 550,000 jobs across the UK through direct employment and other means, and has a new office in Cambridge where several hundred staff are working on AI, machine learning and other projects, reports Standard.co.uk.
#Apple Inc #Artificial Intelligence AI #England #London #Tim Cook
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI extends deadline to exchange, deposit Rs 2,000 notes till October 7
Public has returned Rs 3.42 lakh crore or 96 per cent of the...
Amid India-Canada row, Indian envoy to UK prevented from entering Scotland gurdwara
This comes amid a diplomatic row between India and Canada ov...
India raises with UK denial of envoy's entry into Scotland gurdwara
Doraiswami was on Friday stopped by a few radicals from ente...
Grenade used for attack on Punjab Police's Mohali headquarters was for Sidhu Moosewala; Khalistani terrorist Rinda had supplied it
Rinda died due to alleged drug overdose at a military hospit...
Punjab farmers' 'rail roko' stir ends, movement of nearly 600 trains hit
Protesters were holding their agitation against the Centre i...