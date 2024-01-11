ArcelorMittal to build world’s largest steel plant in Gujarat

PTI

Gandhinagar, January 10

Lakshmi Mittal on Wednesday announced that ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) is building the world’s largest single location integrated steel plant at Gujarat’s Hazira.

To produce 24 mn tonne crude steel The plant will have a capacity of producing 24 million tonne of crude steel, and should be ready by 2029

The company has signed an agreement for the second phase of the plant with the Gujarat government

Work on the first phase of the project, which started in 2021, is going on as per schedule and the first phase will be inaugurated by 2026

Mittal, the executive chairman of global steel major ArcelorMittal which operates the JV in India with Japan’s Nippon, said the plant will have a capacity of producing 24 million tonne of crude steel, and should be ready by 2029.

Speaking at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here, Mittal said the company has signed an agreement for the second phase of the plant with the Gujarat government at

the event.

