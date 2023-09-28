As domestic sales surge, Toyota plans 3rd unit in India, new SUV

New Delhi, September 27

Toyota Motor plans to build a third car plant in India, expanding production capacity in the country for the first time in over a decade as its partnership with Suzuki Motor boosts domestic volumes, two sources said.

The world’s biggest carmaker wants the plant to start with a capacity of 80,000-120,000 vehicles a year, which could grow to around 200,000 over time, said one of the people who has direct knowledge of the plans.

The plant’s proposed initial capacity would expand Toyota’s existing manufacturing capacity in India by as much as 30% from 400,000 units currently.

Toyota has also begun development of a new sport utility vehicle (SUV) for the Indian market that would be launched in early 2026 and be an anchor product for the new factory, said the person and a third source briefed on the company’s plans.

The sources declined to be identified as the automaker has not disclosed the expansion plans. A representative for Toyota’s India unit declined to comment.

Toyota’s India sales have soared due to a global partnership with Suzuki under which the two Japanese carmakers take some vehicles originally developed by their partner, then tweak and sell under their own brands to fill out their product line-up.

Cars originally from Maruti Suzuki’s stable such as the Glanza hatchback and Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV now account for 40% of Toyota’s India sales. About two-thirds of Toyota’s current production capacity is used by Maruti Suzuki to build vehicles for both carmakers as part of their partnership.

Toyota, known for its Fortuner SUV and Camry hybrid in India, said earlier in September it expects record domestic sales in 2023.

The Japanese carmaker is now aiming to have production capacity of 500,000 vehicles per year before the end of the decade, including the car models it will supply to Suzuki, said two of the sources. — Reuters

