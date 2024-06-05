As equity market bleeds, investors lose Rs 30 lakh crore

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, Juen 4

As the stock market tanked, the market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE Sensex took a severe hit, resulting in complete mayhem. It is estimated that around Rs 29.9 lakh crore wiped off from the market.

Except FMCG, all other sectoral indices ended in the red with realty, telecom, metal, capital goods, oil & gas, power, PSU (Public Sector Undertakings) banks down more than 10 per cent each.

Among the top losers on BSE Sensex includes REC Ltd (-25.15%), Power Finance Corporation (-23%), Adani Ports (-21.26%), BHEL (-20.94%) and Adani Energy (-20%). The stocks who survived the tailwinds and among the biggest gainers were HUL(6%), Dabur India (5.52%), Avenue Supermart (4.69%), Colgate Palmolove (4%) and United Breweries(3.89%).

