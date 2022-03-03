Ashneer Grover loses co-founder tag

New Delhi, March 2
Payment startup BharatPe has stripped its co-founder Ashneer Grover of all positions for his alleged “misdeeds” and may take further legal actions, including clawing back of some of his shareholding.
BharatPe said Grover quit after receiving the agenda for an upcoming Board meeting that included submission of an independent audit regarding his conduct.
The Board of the company met last evening following which a statement was issued. The company said it reserves the right to take action based on the report’s findings.
“The Grover family and their kin engaged in extensive misappropriation of company funds, creating fake vendors through which they siphoned money away from the company’s account and grossly abused company expense accounts in order to enrich themselves and fund their lavish lifestyles,” it alleged. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces capture city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv
The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a histor...
Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi dials Putin, calls for safe passage for Indian students
India asks citizens to leave Kharkiv as fighting intensifies...
Barnala student Chandan Jindal dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital
His father, who went to Ukraine to take care of him, is also...
Won't spare any effort to get back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Modi
Chairs high-level meeting to take stock of rescue operations