Ashneer Grover set to launch ‘ZeroPe’ app

New Delhi: BharatPe co-founder and former MD Ashneer Grover is set to launch a new app called ‘ZeroPe’ that will provide loans for healthcare. According to the apps’ Google Play Store listing, ZeroPe is presently in the testing phase and has been developed by Third Unicorn, which was founded by Grover after his exit from BharatPe. PTI

Finance panel seeks young professionals

New Delhi: The Sixteenth Finance Commission on Friday said it has invited applications for young professionals and consultants on a contract basis. The Sixteenth Finance Commission has uploaded eligibility, terms of reference, remuneration and application form on its website, an official statement said.

