Ashneer Grover, wife stopped at Delhi airport

New Delhi, November 17
BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain were stopped at the Delhi international airport following a lookout circular issued against them.
They were travelling to New York late on Thursday when they were stopped at the airport on the basis of a lookout circular issued by the Economic Offences Wing (EoW) of the Delhi police. EoW is investigating complaints of payments being made at BharatPe to fake firms allegedly operated by Grover and family.
