Ashok Vaswani to be Kotak Bank’s new CEO

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 21

Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced the RBI’s approval for the appointment of Ashok Vaswani, a person from outside its ranks, as the replacement of legendary Uday Kotak as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) for three years.

Uday Kotak, a doyen of the private banking industry, had last month suddenly quit as CEO and MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank, the country’s fourth largest bank. In a hand-written three page-letter to company Chairman Prakash Apte, he had named Joint Managing Director Dipak Gupta as his successor till a regular replacement is appointed.

Vaswani, who has worked with Barclays in the recent past, has been abroad for some years and is at present President of a US-Israeli Fintech and is also a board member of several companies, besides backing several philanthropic organisations. Interim MD Gupta and bank founder Uday Kotak hailed Vaswani as a world-class banker with digital and customer focus.

Uday Kotak’s term as MD and CEO was anyway coming to an end on December 1 because after the Yes Bank’s meltdown, the RBI has limited top tenures in private banks to a maximum of 15 years. However, Kotak will continue to exert an influence as he is now a non-executive director and also holds 26% of the bank’s equity.

#Reserve Bank of India RBI