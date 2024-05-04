Asian Development Bank open to funding space sector in India

PTI

Tbilisi (Georgia), May 3

Asian Development Bank is open to funding the space sector in India in addition to focusing on climate finance to mitigate the associated risks, said its Vice-President Bhargav Dasgupta on Friday.

ADB has done some projects in satellite in the Asia Pacific region, but has not provided any assistance in the Indian space sector.

“We have not done much till now. We are always open to look at new areas...we understand it has been opened up and there is lot of interest on startup side...if we find alignment with our objectives in terms of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), we will look at it,” he said.

Dasgupta said, “We are very excited about the work that is happening in the country, including recently launched rooftop solar projects. We are talking to many sponsors in these segment and we will be happy to see how many of them we can finance.”