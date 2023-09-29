Asian Paints’ ex-chairman Ashwin Dani dead

New Delhi, September 28
Asian Paints’ ex-chairman and MD Ashwin Dani (81) died on Thursday, the company said in a filing. He was associated with Asian Paints since 1968.
He served on the Board of the company in various capacities, including vice-chairman & MD, non-executive vice-chairman and non-executive chairman.
