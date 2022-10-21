Asian Paints’ net up 33%

PTI

New Delhi, October 20

Asian Paints on Thursday reported 32.83% rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 803.83 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022 driven by robust sales. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 8,457.57 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 7,096.01 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

"The domestic decorative business showed resilience to deliver a double-digit volume growth and healthy value growth despite subdued demand conditions, impacted by the extended monsoon," Asian Paints Managing Director & CEO Amit Syngle said.