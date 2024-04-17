Assess flight operation risks in West Asia: Govt to airlines

New Delhi, April 16
Amid escalating tensions in the West Asia, the civil aviation ministry has asked airlines to carry out their own risk assessment on international flight operations.
Air India, Vistara, IndiGo and various international airlines have opted for alternative flight paths to the West and are avoiding the Iranian airspace against the backdrop of tensions flaring up between Iran and Israel.
Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam on Tuesday said airlines had been asked to make their own risk assessment with respect to their flight operations.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is handholding and interacting with the airlines, and also in touch with the external affairs ministry, he added.
The secretary was responding to a query on whether there is an advisory by the ministry or the DGCA to airlines amid the crisis in the West Asia.
Air India is operating some of its international flights on alternative flight paths to and from India, and Vistara has also made changes to flight paths for some of its flights due to the West Asia situation. Also, Air India has temporarily suspended its flights to Tel Aviv.
The alternative flight paths have increased the duration of some of the international flights by around half an hour.
About the Middle East crisis, Suprio Banerjee, Vice President and Sector Head, Corporate Ratings at ICRA, said commercial airlines may have to take a longer route in order to comply with no-fly regulations, leading to higher fuel expenses. — PTI
AIr india, Vistara change routes
- Amid escalating West Asia tensions, Air India is operating some of its international flights on alternative flight paths to and from India. Air India has temporarily suspended its flights to Tel Aviv
- Vistara has also made changes to flight paths for some of its flights due to the crisis. The alternative flight paths have increased the duration of some of the international flights by around half an hour
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Three days before poll, top Naxalite among 29 killed in Bastar gunfight
3 security men hurt | AK-47, Insas among arms seized | Modi ...
‘Not off the hook’: Supreme Court to Patanjali founders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna
Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna tender apologies
Supreme Court junks idea of physical counting of VVPAT slips
Says not practicable | Defers hearing till tomorrow — day be...
Pawan Kumar Tinu, Jagdeep S Kaka Brar on AAP’s Punjab list
Saffron party fields Parampal Kaur Sidhu, Som Parkash’s wife