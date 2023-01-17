 At 4.95%, wholesale inflation declines to 22-month low in December : The Tribune India

Wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) declined to a 22-month low of 4.95% in December 2022, mainly due to fall in prices of food articles, especially vegetables, and oilseeds.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 16

Wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) declined to a 22-month low of 4.95% in December 2022, mainly due to fall in prices of food articles, especially vegetables, and oilseeds. WPI-based inflation was 5.85% in November 2022 and 14.27% in December 2021. The last low level of WPI inflation was recorded in February 2021 at 4.83%.

The impact of sharply falling prices of vegetables and onions led to a substantial cooling of the inflation rate for food articles with a deceleration of (-) 1.25%. Wholesale inflation in vegetables declined by 35.95% and in onion by 25.97% but wheat, pulses and potato remained dear as did milk and eggs, meat and fish.

In non-food articles, oilseeds and minerals saw a decline in inflation rate by 4.81% and 2.93%, respectively.

“The decline in the rate of inflation in December 2022 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, food products, textiles and chemicals and chemical products,” said a Commerce Ministry statement.

Dip in vegetable prices main factor

  • The WPI-based inflation was 5.85% in November 2022 and 14.27% in December 2021
  • Declining vegetable prices and onions pulled down inflation in food articles to (-) 1.25%
  • Wholesale inflation in veggies declined 35.95%, and onion by 25.97%

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

