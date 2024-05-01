ATF price hiked marginally, commercial LPG rate reduced by Rs 19 per cylinder

New Delhi, May 1
Jet fuel or ATF price on Wednesday was hiked by a marginal 0.7 per cent while rates of commercial LPG used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants was cut by Rs 19 per cylinder in line with international prices.
Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was hiked by Rs 749.25 per kilolitre, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 101,642.88 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.
The increase reverses the marginal 0.5 per cent cut effected on April 1.
Rates in Mumbai on Wednesday were increased to Rs 95,173.70 per kl from Rs 94,466.41.
Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.
Alongside, oil firms also cut the price of commercial LPG by Rs 19 to Rs 1,745.50 for a 19-kg cylinder.
This is the second monthly reduction in rates. Prices were on April 1 reduced by Rs 30.50 per 19-kg cylinder.
Rates of the cooking gas used in domestic households, however, remained unchanged at Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.
April 1 was the first reduction in commercial LPG prices since January. Rates had gone up by Rs 14 per cylinder on February 1 and Rs 25.50 on March 1.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police
The schools are evacuated after local police are informed ab...
Delhi Police have traced origin of bomb threats received by schools: L-G Saxena
Saxena visits the DAV school in Model Town area that had als...
Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate
He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...
Dalvir Goldy to confront Congress ‘parachute’ candidate Sukhpal Khaira in Sangrur tomorrow; promises to give fillip to AAP campaign
Goldy resigned from the Congress days after he expressed his...
Atul Verma is new Himachal DGP, was given important posting after Sukhu govt faced crisis
Verma--the 1991-batch IPS officer--will replace Sanjay Kundu...