ATF price hiked marginally, commercial LPG rate reduced by Rs 19 per cylinder

PTI

New Delhi, May 1

Jet fuel or ATF price on Wednesday was hiked by a marginal 0.7 per cent while rates of commercial LPG used by establishments such as hotels and restaurants was cut by Rs 19 per cylinder in line with international prices.

Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was hiked by Rs 749.25 per kilolitre, or 0.7 per cent, to Rs 101,642.88 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The increase reverses the marginal 0.5 per cent cut effected on April 1.

Rates in Mumbai on Wednesday were increased to Rs 95,173.70 per kl from Rs 94,466.41.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Alongside, oil firms also cut the price of commercial LPG by Rs 19 to Rs 1,745.50 for a 19-kg cylinder.

This is the second monthly reduction in rates. Prices were on April 1 reduced by Rs 30.50 per 19-kg cylinder.

Rates of the cooking gas used in domestic households, however, remained unchanged at Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

April 1 was the first reduction in commercial LPG prices since January. Rates had gone up by Rs 14 per cylinder on February 1 and Rs 25.50 on March 1.