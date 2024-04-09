Audi India bolsters e-tron range

Audi has unveiled the new Audi Q8 e-tron in Chandigarh — Audi Q8 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron and Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron. The automaker also provides a variety of customisation possibilities for the Q8 e-tron.

Shakti Pumps raises Rs 200 cr

Shakti Pumps (India) Limited announced successful closure of a qualified institutional placement (QIP) of Rs 200 crore. The QIP issue garnered significant interest from domestic institutional investors. It was fully subscribed by LIC Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund.

Adesh Institute holds Arrhythmia

Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Bathinda recently oganised Literary and Cultural events at ‘Arrhythmia 2024’. The function was graced by Dr RG Saini Registrar, Adesh University and other dignitaries.

‘Amaze’ launches brand campaign

Amaze, India’s fastest-growing energy solutions brand, has launched its new brand campaign Hamesha #ReadyToPerform, and showcased its widest range of inverters, batteries, and solar products in Lucknow. This launch signifies Amaze’s commitment to delivering superior energy solutions.

Tanishq’s harvest season offers

Mia by Tanishq, one of India’s trendiest precious fine jewellery brands, is running an exciting offer to enhance the festive spirit of Baisakhi for its customers.Customers can now get flat 50 per cent off on making charges on diamond purchases worth Rs 15,000 or above.

NSE holds deep-dive workshops

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has completed its inaugural deep-dive workshops designed with focus on various sectors. These were held jointly with International Finance Corporation and Climate Bond Initiative.

Sadopur starts robotics surgery

Sadopur Hospital has launched robotics knee surgery, marking a significant milestone in advance healthcare technology and patient care. The groundbreaking procedure combines robotics with the expertise of skilled surgeons, offering excellence in orthopedic care.

Škoda fuels new era of growth

Taking a stride further into the new era with customer engagement and digitalisation, Škoda Auto India recently launched

a flurry of digital activities that saw fully digital 24-hour sales resulting in 709 cars being booked in a single day.

Haier launches heavy-duty ACs

Haier Appliances India, the No 1 global major appliances brand, has launched its latest range of super heavy-duty ACs with Hexa inverter and supersonic cooling technology to deliver a 20X faster cooling experience and enable 65 per cent energy savings.

Pizza Hut offers Melts

Pizza Hut has entered into a new category with Melts, a convenient meal option that caters to consumers’ on-the-go lifestyle. Melts starts at a price of Rs 169 and is available at all 850+ Pizza Hut restaurants across India for dine-in, delivery, and takeaway.

Dialysis facility at Kangra hospital

The Department of Kidney Disease and Dialysis was recently inaugurated at the City Super Specialty Hospital, Kangra. With this, 24-hour facility of world-class dialysis and treatment of kidney diseases will be available in Kangra district.

WICCI organises Spotlight

The Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WICCI UT) recently hosted ‘Spotlight: A Conclave Celebrating Women’s Achievements’. This conclave stands as a beacon, recognising and rewarding the extraordinary accomplishments of women across various industries and spheres of life.

Renault’s dealership in Bathinda

Renault India has opened its latest dealership in Bathinda. This strategic expansion reaffirms Renault’s commitment to strengthening its presence in Punjab. The newly inaugurated dealership at Mansa Road will showcase Renault’s extensive line-up of stylish vehicles.

Voltas sells 2 mn ACs in FY24

Voltas, India’s No 1 AC brand, from the house of Tata, achieved the landmark of highest ever AC sales in FY 2023-24 with the sale of two million AC units, the highest-ever sale of ACs by any brand in a financial year in India.