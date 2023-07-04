Audi sales grow 97% in H1

Audi has recorded sale of 3,474 units from January to June, registering a growth of 97% compared to the same period last year.

SCOPE in pact with ICAI

Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE) has signed an MoU with Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) for knowledge partnership facilitating capacity enhancement programmes, research & studies and sector-specific skilling initiatives.

CU tops in QS ranking

Chandigarh University (CU) has secured the first rank among India's private universities in the latest edition of the coveted Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Ranking.

Evok expands footprint

Furniture retail brand Evok has opened a new store in Zirakpur. With this new addition, it now operates three stores in Punjab and two in the tricity.

Inter-school business mania

The School of Management Studies, CT University, recently held ‘Inter School Business Mania 23’ contest, showcasing a vibrant blend of talent, creativity, and business acumen.

Nissan sells 5,832 units in June

Nissan Motor India sold 5,832 units in June. Domestic wholesales stood at 2,552 units, while exports stood at 3,280 units.

Doctors Day at SPS Hospitals

SPS Hospitals recently celebrated Doctors Day in Ludhiana where over 100 doctors participated. Standup comedian Gaurav Gupta was also present.

TaMo to hike prices from July 17

Tata Motors has announced that it will increase prices of its passenger vehicles (ICE and EVs) from July 17 on an average of 0.6% across models and variants.

IIL unveils new insecticide

Insecticides (India) Limited (IIL) has unveiled a new age insecticide called Mission, which is effective for control of pests in various crops.

Pre-owned car stores

Mahindra First Choice-backed auto content and commerce portal car&bike has launched used car stores in Amritsar and Mohali.

YTS program at Plaksha

Plaksha University recently concluded the sixth edition of its Young Technology Scholars (YTS) programme, aimed at providing hands-on learning to a select cohort.

Infinix launches Note 30 5G

Infinix has unveiled Note 30 5G smartphone. It supports 14 5G bands and is priced at Rs 13,999.

100th anniv of Dr BM Munjal

Dr Pawan Munjal, chairman, Hero MotoCorp, recently led the ‘Founder’s Ride’ commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of his father Dr BL Munjal.

Tata AIA premium via WhatsApp

Tata AIA Life Insurance has introduced digital payments via WhatsApp and UPI. The industry-first feature provides an instant premium payment facility.

OnePlus ‘Futurebound’ trip

OnePlus recently arrived in Chandigarh with its road trip ‘Futurebound’ — an initiative to bring the latest tech experiences from OnePlus closer to its community across India.

The Body Shop’s sale

British brand The Body Shop has announced its end of season sale across the country. It will continue till July 31.

Croma ‘Back to Campus Sale’

Croma has launched ‘Back to Campus Sale’ for students with a host of offers on laptops, tablets, smartphones etc to cater to their needs.

Tata AIA announces bonus

Tata AIA Life has declared a bonus of Rs 1,183 crore for policyholders for the FY23. It was 37% higher than Rs 861 crore in FY22.