 Auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani company : The Tribune India

Auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani company

Hindenburg stated that the independent auditor for the group’s flagship firm is a ‘tiny firm’ called Shah Dhandharia

Auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani company

Photo for representation. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, May 2

A small Ahmedabad-based chartered accountancy firm, whose appointment was questioned by a US short seller in its scathing report against the conglomerate run by billionaire Gautam Adani, has resigned due to “pre-occupation”, Adani Total Gas Ltd said.

Hindenburg Research in its January 24 report that levelled allegations of fraud, stock manipulation and money laundering against the Adani group, had also raised the issue of the size and capability of the firms auditing the conglomerate.

Adani group has repeatedly denied all allegations.

Hindenburg stated that the independent auditor for the group’s flagship firm, Adani Enterprises, and its city gas retailer Adani Total Gas Ltd is a “tiny firm” called Shah Dhandharia.

“Shah Dhandharia seems to have no current website. Historical archives of its website show that it had only 4 partners and 11 employees. Records show it pays Rs 32,000 (USD 435 in 2021) in monthly office rent. The only other listed entity we found that it audits has a market capitalization of about Rs 640 million (USD 7.8 million),” it had stated.

In a stock exchange filing, Adani Total Gas Ltd said, “We wish to inform that M/s. Shah Dhandharia & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, have resigned as the statutory auditors of the company i.e., Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) with effect from May 2, 2023.”

It attached the May 2, 2023 resignation letter from the auditor.

In the letter, the auditor said it was given a second term of 5 years on July 26, 2022, and has completed the audit of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

“We have carefully evaluated and due to increased professional pre-occupation in other assignment, we regrettably propose our resignation,” it said.

“Our resignation does not result from an inability to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence,” it added.

It went on to state, “There are no other circumstances connected with our resignation which we consider should be brought to the notice of the Board.”

“In view of the above and as discussed and agreed with the management, we express our inability to continue as the statutory auditors for the company. Please accept our resignation with immediate effect,” it said.

It is not known if the chartered accountancy firm would also step down at Adani Enterprises. The board of directors of the group’s flagship, which houses businesses such as airports and data centres, is due to meet on May 4 to consider its financial results.

The Adani Group has been under siege since allegations of fraud, corruption, stock manipulation and money laundering were levelled by Hindenburg. The US short seller also charged the group with using a vast network of shell companies in opaque financial transactions.

The report led to at one stage wiping out almost USD 140 billion of the Adani group’s market capitalisation.

Adani group has denied all allegations.

Hindenburg had questioned the Adani group’s decision to give such a big audit mandate to a virtually unknown firm and claimed that the audit partner who signed off on ATGL audits was only 23 years old when he was first appointed.

It also claimed that the audit partner at Shah Dhandharia who signed off on the audits of Adani Enterprises was only 24 years old when he started. Both are now just 28 years old.

Shubham Rohatgi, who signed off the ATGL’s audit for the 2022-23 fiscal on May 2, 2023, on behalf of Shah Dhandharia & Co LLP was also red-flagged by proxy advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IiAS) in July 2022.

Advising shareholders of four Adani group firms to vote against a number of resolutions including the reappointment of Gautam Adani as managing director of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), IiAS had stated that Rohatgi did not have “the requisite experience to audit” a top company.

“We raise concerns over the quality of the audit conducted since the signing partner of FY22 - Shubham Rohatgi - became an associate member of ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India) in 2018. We believe he does not have the requisite experience to audit the financial statements of a NIFTY 100 company,” it had said.

While rebutting the Hindenburg charges, the Adani group had on January 29 stated that it followed a “stated policy of having the global Big Six or regional leaders as statutory auditors”.

The reference was to Arthur Andersen, Coopers & Lybrand, Deloitte and Touche, Ernst & Young, KPMG and Price Waterhouse. They have since telescoped into the Big 4 with the creation of PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1998 following a merger and the collapse of Arthur Andersen in 2002 after the Enron scandal.

#gautam adani #Hindenburg Report

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

‘Sikh 100’ list: SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann debut at 3rd and 4th spot

2
Entertainment

Tu Jhooti Main Makkar on OTT now

3
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

4
Punjab

Beant Singh assassination case: Supreme Court refuses to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana’s death penalty

5
Haryana

BJP’s Adampur MLA Bhavya Bishnoi gets engaged to IAS officer Pari Bishnoi

6
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

7
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

8
Punjab In brief

Rajpura: CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurates steel plant

9
Nation

Bilkis Bano case: Justice Joseph anguished over convicts using procedural lacunae to delay hearing

10
Nation

Goldy Brar on list of Canada's top 25 wanted criminals

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Top News

Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with drone attack on Kremlin

Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with drone attack on Kremlin; Kyiv refutes charge, claims Moscow mulling large-scale ‘terrorist’ attack

Such action would achieved noting for Kyiv on battlefield an...

Auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani company

Auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani company

Hindenburg stated that the independent auditor for the group...

Video footage emerges of Ukrainian drone attack on Kremlin

Video footage emerges of Ukrainian drone attack on Kremlin

Unverified footage shows unmanned aerial vehicle approaching...

Teenage boy opens fire in school in Serbia capital

Teenage boy kills 8 children, guard at school in Serbia’s capital Belgrade

Six more children and a teacher injured, hospitalised

Supreme Court to shortly pronounce verdict on Balwant Rajoana’s petition seeking commutation of his death penalty

Beant Singh assassination case: Supreme Court refuses to commute Balwant Singh Rajoana’s death penalty

'It’s within the domain of the Executive to take a call on s...


Cities

View All

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Bhagwant Mann, Harjinder Singh Dhami among 100 ‘influential’ Sikhs

Main shooter in Chheharta firing case held with pistol

World Sikh Chamber of Commerce honours philanthropists

DC conducts surprise check in Tarn Taran

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Fresh spell of rain in Chandigarh, Punjab leads to dip in temperature

Fresh spell of rain in Chandigarh, Punjab leads to dip in temperature

Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice

May sees back-to-back lows, max temp slides to 24.3 °C in Chandigarh

2,800 Go First flyers' travel plans go for toss

Locals see end to woes as PCA stadium in Mohali to host last IPL tie today

6 arrested during police raids across Delhi-NCR against gangster Kapil Sangwan

6 arrested during police raids across Delhi-NCR against gangster Kapil Sangwan

Gangster murder: Police raids under way at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR

Sanjay Singh’s name in excise policy case charge sheet not mistake but deliberate: AAP

Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle below 30 degrees C for 4th consecutive day

MCD revenue receipts up by 22%

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

23 come late in Nawanshahr; reply sought

Jalandhar byelection: Flyover work takes centre stage

Mahila Kisan Union to boycott AAP, BJP

One dies of Covid, 11 more positive

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

Giaspura tragedy: No checks in place, effluents flow into sewers, nullahs in Ludhiana

Pay Rs 20 lakh to kin of 11 Giaspura gas tragedy victims: NGT to Ludhiana DM

PPCB completes inspection of area

Increase compensation amount to Rs 50L: Ex-MLA

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

65 students given merit certificates in Patiala

2 members of gang involved in sale of fake currency held

Health Department gears up to curb vector-borne diseases in Patiala district

8-year-old missing child found near Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib