August exports dip 6.86% to $34.48 bn

New Delhi, September 15
India’s exports declined 6.86% to $34.48 billion, the seventh month in a row, in August this year due to a fall in shipments from key sectors like petroleum and gems and jewellery on subdued global demand. The trade deficit (difference between imports and exports) during the month remained almost flat at $24.16 billion. However, it widened on a sequential basis, as it was $20.67 billion in July.
According to data released on Friday, imports also declined, ninth month in a row, by 5.23% to $58.64 billion against $61.88 billion recorded in August 2022.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia
Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...
Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch
To increase deployment along LoC | Intel agencies confirm pr...