August exports dip 6.86% to $34.48 bn

PTI

New Delhi, September 15

India’s exports declined 6.86% to $34.48 billion, the seventh month in a row, in August this year due to a fall in shipments from key sectors like petroleum and gems and jewellery on subdued global demand. The trade deficit (difference between imports and exports) during the month remained almost flat at $24.16 billion. However, it widened on a sequential basis, as it was $20.67 billion in July.

According to data released on Friday, imports also declined, ninth month in a row, by 5.23% to $58.64 billion against $61.88 billion recorded in August 2022.