Auto Expo kicks in, major carmakers unveil concept EVs

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, January 11

Betting big on electric vehicles, major carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Kia, showcased their concept SUVs while Hyundai launched its much-anticipated IONIQ 5 — an electric SUV — on the first day of the Auto Expo 2023, which is being organised in Noida from January 11 to 18.

Maruti Suzuki showcased the Concept Electric SUV eVX — a mid-sized electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation. It offers futuristic design elements with an upright posture commanding high seating. It will be powered by a 60kWh battery pack offering up to 550 km of driving range.

Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation, said, “I am delighted to unveil the Concept eVX — our first global strategic EV. We plan to bring it to market by 2025. Here in India, as announced in March last year, we will invest Rs 10,000 crore for the production of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and their batteries.”

Maruti has also displayed its range of sustainable product offerings like WagonR Flex Fuel prototype, Brezza S-CNG and Grand Vitara Intelligent Electric Hybrid.

Tata Motors unveiled two new electric vehicles — Sierra and an all-wheel drive electric SUV Harrier EV. It also introduced Avinya Concept. The auto major also launched the ICE version of the Concept CURVV, Altroz iCNG and Punch iCNG.

Speaking about the future of mobility from the passenger vehicles perspective, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “With the Tiago.ev, we have disrupted the market by making EVs more accessible. Today, we have unveiled products across Gen 2 and Gen 3 architecture with the Avinya, Harrier EV and our showstopper Sierra.EV. EV contribution in our portfolio is likely to increase to 25% in 5 years and 50% by 2030.”

Kia India also unveiled its all-electric SUV Concept — the Kia Concept EV9. It will be launched in international markets in the first quarter of 2023. It also showcased the Kia KA4, a luxury RV.

Hyundai today launched the much-anticipated IONIQ 5 — the company’s first dedicated EV model for customers who want to be in charge of a brighter and more sustainable future. Overall, on the first media day of the Expo, as many as 59 products were unveiled.

