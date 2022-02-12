Auto PLI scheme: Hyundai, M&M among 20 firms selected for sops

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 11

Ford, Tata Motors, Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia and Mahindra & Mahindra are among the 20 companies that will be eligible for receiving incentives under the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) Scheme for the automobile and auto components sector, the government said on Friday.

“The Scheme has been a huge success in terms of overwhelming response received with a proposed investment of Rs 45,016 crore from approved applicants,” the Heavy Industry Ministry stated.

Under incentives for two-wheeler and three-wheelers manufacturers, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, Piaggio Vehicles and TVS Motor have been selected.

