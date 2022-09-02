Auto sales in fast lane as chip shortage eases

PTI

New Delhi, September 1

Automakers Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and Kia reported robust growth in their vehicle dispatches in the domestic market for August buoyed by festive demand and easing of semiconductor shortage woes.

Other manufacturers like Hyundai, Toyota and Skoda also reported growth in wholesales in August as compared with the same month last year.

The country’s largest automaker Maruti Suzuki India said its domestic passenger vehicle dispatches increased by 30% to 1,34,166 units in August as compared with 1,03,187 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of mini segment cars, comprising Alto and S-Presso, grew to 22,162 units as against 20,461 units in August 2021. Similarly, dispatch of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR, to dealers rose by 57% to 71,557 units as compared to 45,577 units in the year-ago month.

MSI Senior Executive Director (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava said coming on top of July’s record numbers of 3.42 lakh units and two consecutive quarters of 9 lakh plus units for the industry, it appears demand continues to be strong and there is a recovery as far as production is concerned.

Hyundai Motor India reported a 6% increase in its domestic wholesales at 49,510 units against 46,866 units in August 2021.

On the other hand, Tata Motors saw its passenger vehicle wholesales in the domestic market increasing by 68% to 47,166 units last month, as against 28,018 units in August 2021. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) reported an 87% year-on-year jump in domestic sales.