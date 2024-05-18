Automakers make hay as car leasing gains momentum

Tribune News Service

Vijay C Roy

Chandigarh, May 17

The passenger vehicle subscription and leasing models are gradually gaining momentum in the country. To cash in on the growing demand, Kia India is the latest to join the bandwagon after Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra and MG Motor.

No burden of ownership Subscription and leasing models offer customers convenience of driving a new car without the burden of ownership, insurance, maintenance and other related costs

These models offer customers the convenience of driving a new car without the burden of ownership, insurance, maintenance and other associated costs. The customer also has an option to buy the car after the use. The monthly lease rent varies based on usage period and mileage option selected.

Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “The leasing model is a global mega trend which is gaining momentum in India too. With projections of cent per cent growth over the next 4-5 years, we anticipate our leasing service to outpace the industry growth.”

In March, Maruti Suzuki celebrated a milestone of 10,000 new car subscriptions since its inception in July 2020.

