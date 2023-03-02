Automakers register robust sales in Feb

New Delhi, March 1

Driven by strong demand, the overall passenger vehicle dispatches crossed 3.35 lakh units in February as automakers, including Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra, reported robust sales during the month.

The dispatches of more than 3.35 lakh units last month marked an 11% over February 2022. It was also the highest-ever overall wholesales in the month of February.

Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its domestic wholesales rose 11% to 1,55,114 units in February as compared with 1,40,035 units in the same month last year.

Hyundai Motor India saw its domestic wholesales increase 7% year-on-year to 47,001 units in February.

Tata Motors said its passenger vehicles sales in the domestic market last month rose to 43,140 units as against 40,181 units in the corresponding period last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra said its passenger vehicle dispatches last month rose 10% to 30,358 units as compared with 27,663 units in February last year.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said its domestic wholesales increased 75% year-on-year to 15,338 units in February 2023. — PTI

