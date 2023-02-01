 Automobile industry terms Budget as growth-oriented : The Tribune India

Automobile industry terms Budget as growth-oriented

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to provide impetus to green mobility

Automobile industry terms Budget as growth-oriented

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, February 1

The automobile industry on Wednesday termed the Budget for 2023-24 as growth-oriented, saying the proposed measures will drive sustainable yet inclusive growth at a rapid pace.

Automobile industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers President Vinod Aggarwal said a 33 per cent increase in capital outlay with an effective provision of Rs 13.7 lakh crore will spur growth in the economy, resulting in a positive impact on the domestic automobile industry.

“Another appreciable feature of the budget is putting more money in the hands of the individuals by lowering effective personal income tax rates that should increase consumption and consequently lead to more demand,” he added.

All in all, this is a growth-oriented budget with a positive impact on the auto sector, Aggarwal said.

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association President Sunjay J Kapur said the budget is a blueprint of a digitally enabled Aatmanirbhar Bharat, coupled with measures that will drive sustainable yet inclusive growth at a rapid pace.

“Focus on exports, manufacturing, local value addition and encouraging green energy and mobility are indeed steps in the right direction. Further, the proposals for personal Income Tax will put more money in the hands of people thus fuelling consumption, leading to economic growth,” he added.

Automobile dealers’ body FADA President Manish Raj Singhania said the capital outlay of Rs 10 lakh crore in infrastructure spending will aid CV sales. Apart from this, the reduction in individual tax slabs will benefit the ailing entry-level two-wheeler and passenger vehicle segment.

Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles Director General Sohinder Gill said that after passing through a difficult period of lack of good quality “Made in India” EV components for the last 2 years, the local supply chains are beginning to take shape and the increase in customs duty on SKD/CBU is therefore timely as it will further incentivise the local suppliers because of the relative price advantage.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to further provide impetus to green mobility.

“Customs duty exemption is being extended to import of capital goods and machinery required for the manufacture of lithium-ion cells for batteries used in electric vehicles,” she stated.

“There are still many parts of EV componentry such as lithium cells, permanent magnets for electric motors, semiconductors etc that will need to be imported and we expect rationalisation of customs duty on such essential imports will help keep the EV prices in check,” Gill said.

The continuation of the customs duty-free status for machinery used to produce lithium-ion batteries could result in some stabilisation in battery pricing, he added.

Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava said the government over the years has tried to improve the ease of doing business while enhancing spending on infrastructure creation.

Despite it being the last Budget before the elections next year, the government has stayed away from populist measures and presented a growth-oriented budget, he added.

TVS Motor Company MD Sudarshan Venu termed the budget as well-rounded.

“The emphasis on increased infrastructure spending and support for lithium-ion battery manufacturing will be a great multiplier for the industry overall,” he noted.

Hero Electric Managing Director Naveen Munjal said the Budget reflects the government’s inclination to support the EV transition, enabling the creation of a carbon-free nation that thrives on sustainable, futuristic and alternative fuel technology.

Ashok Leyland Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said the road transportation sector plays an important role in national development and would have an even more impactful role, going forward, in supporting the government’s vision.

The announcement that old vehicles owned by the central government and state governments will be replaced as part of the vehicle scrapping policy presents a significant opportunity for fleet modernisation, he added.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Country Head and Executive Vice-President Vikram Gulati said the Budget not only focuses on inclusiveness, youth empowerment and skill development but also aims to give impetus to “Green Growth” with sufficient outlays for supporting the recently announced National Green Hydrogen Mission, doubling of allocation for FAME 2 scheme and for providing viability gap funding for Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

Further, the announcement towards fund allocation for scrapping old vehicles of Central and state governments will not only help the environment and reduce fossil fuel consumption but will also generate demand for new vehicles, he added.

#Nirmala Sitharaman

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Budget hikes capex to record Rs 10 lakh crore, gives partial relief to ‘aam aadmi’

2
Diaspora

Komagata Maru memorial in Canada vandalised for third time

3
Jalandhar

Income tax raids on premises of Jalandhar pastors continue for second day

4
Nation

Union Budget 2023: No tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh, standard deduction allowed under new tax regime

5
Amritsar

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

6
J & K

Two polish nationals killed in massive snow avalanche in Kashmir's Gulmarg; see chilling video

7
Nation

Union Budget 2023: Govt doubles deposit limit for Senior Citizen Savings Scheme to Rs 30 lakh

8
Punjab

IAS officer Sanjay Popli has much to explain: Punjab and Haryana High Court

9
Nation

Union Budget 2023: TVs, mobiles to be cheaper; gold, cigarettes, imported cars to be dearer

10
Patiala

Punjab government orders all public, private establishments to change signboards, name plates to Punjabi by February 21

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens dismayed over suspected job slash
Trending

Watch: McDonald launches its first fully automated store in US with robots delivering meals, netizens concerned over suspected job slash

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’
Trending

It’s Kangana Ranaut vs Urfi Javed on Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ success: 'Queen' actor wants ‘uniform civil code’; latter says ‘I'm popular only because of my clothes’

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar
Trending

Watch: Rahul Gandhi enjoys snow fight with sister Priyanka on concluding day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'
Trending

Here is why Pakistani-Bangladeshi-origin couple named their child 'India'

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number ‘Kala Chashma’ after T20 World Cup triumph
Sports

Watch: Indian women U-19 team jiving to Punjabi number 'Kala Chashma' after T20 World Cup triumph

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in city
Chandigarh Green push

Soon, get rooftop solar power plant installed on house free of cost in Chandigarh

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service
Diaspora

Indian-origin Sikh Amar Singh gets Australian of the Year Local Hero award 2023 for community service

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK
Diaspora

British Indian Princess Sophia Duleep Singh to get Blue Plaque in UK

Top News

Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget

Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget

Rs 79,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana

Has failed to address inflation: Opposition

Has failed to address inflation: Opposition

Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified

Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified

Updation hassle to end | PAN ‘common identifier’ for digital...

Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal

Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal

Budget down by Rs 9,000 crore | 12% cut in crop insurance pl...

Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways

Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways

Capital outlay nine times than in 2013-14 | Priority to 100 ...


Cities

View All

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Schools of Eminence: Case of old wine in new bottle?

Watch: Amritsar streets witness Bollywood-style chase as ‘drunk’ e-rickshaw driver almost runs over several people while fleeing cops

Pastor Avtar Singh running illegal cracker unit in Amritsar

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

Artificially ripened fruits on sale, risk health of residents in Amritsar district

PGI-Chandigarh gets Rs 1,923 crore in Union Budget, Rs 73.10 crore more than last year

PGI-Chandigarh gets Rs 1,923 crore in Union Budget, Rs 73.10 crore more than last year

Cleanliness to go into private hands at Sector 26 mandi in Chandigarh

G20 delegates take tour of landmarks in Chandigarh

G20 calls for global support to improve debt situation

IAS officer Sanjay Popli has much to explain: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Delhi L-G approves convening of MCD House session to elect mayor on February 6

Delhi L-G approves convening of MCD House session to elect mayor on February 6

Delhi got only Rs 325 crore despite paying more than Rs 1.75 lakh crore income tax: Kejriwal on Budget

Dog attacks 8-year-old girl in Gurugram housing society

Class-12 student stabbed to death in Delhi

Air India urination case: Accused Shankar Mishra gets bail

Income tax raids continue on Jalandhar pastors for second day

Income tax raids on premises of Jalandhar pastors continue for second day

'Pastor' Bajinder Singh embraced Christianity while in jail in murder case

On trail of illegal foreign funding, I-T sleuths raid 3 Punjab pastors

Jalandhar: Rarity a decade ago, churches in villages now common sight

Another FIR against Latifpura bigwig

Police bust pharma drug cartel operating from Ludhiana ]ail

Police bust pharma drug cartel operating from Ludhiana jail

AAP worker among 3 arrested with six pistols in Ludhiana

EPFO recovers Rs 33 lakh from 50 defaulting establishments in Ludhiana

Two more members of extortion gang in police net

Two arrested with 250 gm of heroin in Ludhiana

Patiala: Gangster’s aide caught after cross-firing on Sangrur road, receives bullet injury

Patiala: Gangster’s aide caught after cross-firing on Sangrur road, receives bullet injury

Punjab government orders all public, private establishments to change signboards, name plates to Punjabi by February 21

Attack on doctor: Association seeks immediate arrest of suspects in Patiala

4 lawyers appointed defence counsels to aid poor people

Discourse on ‘India’s soft power in Kenya’ organised in Patiala