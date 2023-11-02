Automobile sales at record high on festive demand

New Delhi, November 1
Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose to a record high in October as companies pushed dispatches to dealers to cater to the enhanced demand in the festive season. The overall passenger vehicle wholesales in October rose to 3,91,472 units, up 16% from 3,36,679 units in the same month last year.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Kejriwal to appear before ED in liquor scam today
The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) remained tight-lipped about...
First evacuees leave Gaza for Egypt via Rafah border amid Israeli strikes
Jordan, Colombia, Chile recall envoys from Israel | Bolivia ...
Narendra Modi, Sheikh Hasina open 3 rail, power projects in Bangladesh
Polls in neighbouring country in January
When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia
75 years of first war fought at such high altitude