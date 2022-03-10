Aviation stocks fly high; IndiGo zooms nearly 7%

New Delhi, March 9
Aviation stocks were in heavy demand on Wednesday, a day after India announced resumption of regular international flights from March 27 after a two-year hiatus.
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation zoomed 6.94% to settle at Rs 1,711.15 on the BSE. During the day, it rallied 9.68% to Rs 1,755. SpiceJet also jumped 6.05% to settle at Rs 60.45. During the day, it climbed 7.10% to Rs 61.05.
After a two-year hiatus, India will resume regular international flights from March 27, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on Tuesday.
India had suspended the scheduled international flights since March 23, 2020, due to the Covid pandemic.
However, special international flights have been operating between India and 37 countries since July 2020, under air bubble arrangements.
“After deliberations with stakeholders and keeping in view the decline in the Covid caseload, we have decided to resume international travel from March 27 onwards,” Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, adding, “with this step, I am confident the sector will reach new heights”.
Air bubble arrangements will also stand revoked thereafter, he said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: Aam Aadmi Party heading towards a clean sweep
Leading: AAP 88, Congress 15, SAD 9, BJP 4, Others 1
Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Majithia, Manpreet trail in Punjab
Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli was leading f...
Uttarakhand Election Results 2022 LIVE updates: BJP set to retain state
The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in offic...