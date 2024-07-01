 Aviation turbine fuel price hiked 1.2 per cent, commercial LPG cut by Rs 30 : The Tribune India

  Business
  Aviation turbine fuel price hiked 1.2 per cent, commercial LPG cut by Rs 30

Aviation turbine fuel price hiked 1.2 per cent, commercial LPG cut by Rs 30

Prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain frozen

Aviation turbine fuel price hiked 1.2 per cent, commercial LPG cut by Rs 30

ATF price was hiked by Rs 1,179.37 per kl. PTI File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, July 1

Jet fuel or Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price on Monday was hiked by 1.2 per cent while that of commercial LPG used by hotels and restaurants cut by Rs 30 per 19-kg cylinder in line with international oil price trends.

ATF price was hiked by Rs 1,179.37 per kl to Rs 96,148.38 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The increase followed a steep 6.5 per cent (Rs 6,673.87 per kl) reduction effected on June 1.

The ATF rate in Mumbai was increased to Rs 89,908.30 per kl from Rs 88,834.27.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

Alongside, oil firms cut the price of commercial LPG to Rs 1,646 per 19-kg cylinder.

This is the fourth straight monthly reduction in rates. The price was last cut by Rs 69 per cylinder on June 1. Prior to that, rates were on May 1 reduced by Rs 19 per cylinder, and by Rs 30.5 on April 1.

However, rate of cooking gas used in domestic households remained unchanged at Rs 803 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd revise prices of ATF and cooking gas on first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.

Prices of petrol and diesel continue to remain frozen. Rates had been cut by Rs 2 per litre in mid-March. Petrol costs Rs 94.72 a litre in Delhi while diesel is priced at Rs 87.62.

