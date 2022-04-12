Avon celebrates 70 years with prestigious Brands of Asia award win

Chandigarh, April 12
To mark 70 years of existence Avon invited its top dealers from all over the country and honored them by thanking and rewarding for their association.
Started by Pahwa brothers, Avon rolled its first batch of bicycles in the year 1952. Avon has emerged as a strong and reliable player in the bicycle industry with over 200 models for all age groups and categories, said a release issued here.
Avon has been awarded as Prestigious Brands of Asia Award, the release added.
Avon expanded its footprints to segments of electric mobility by launching electric scooters & rickshaws under the brand E World of Avon & Fitness Equipment under Avon Fitness Machines.
With the launch of Cambio, a German engineered premium mountain bikes designed for elite riders, Avon has successfully given a call to action for new adventures.
A new plant has been inaugurated at Neelon, near Ludhiana to produce high end bicycles, the release stated.
‘The title of Prestigious Brands for Asia Awards 2022 is the outcome that is reaped out of years of persistence, trust and commitment. I am glad that Avon achieved this feat as we celebrate 70 years of Avon’ said CMD, Avon Cycles Ltd, Onkar Singh Pahwa.
