Avon Newage Cycles launches premium Cambio Bikes

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 25

Avon Newage Cycles Pvt Ltd, a new company promoted by Avon Cycles Ltd. to cater to the premium bicycles segment, has launched Cambio Bikes – a premium bicycle brand.

Cambio is a German Engineered product with best of the componentry and design aesthetics. It will cater to the niche customer who is life style conscious and looks forward to quality and style, said a company press release

Cambio is produced in a new manufacturing facility set up with an investment of 100 crores. The AvonNewage plant is spread over a sprawling campus of 16 acres with the most modern machinery and processes. It aims to stand out in terms of both quality and quantity adding over 5000 bicycles per day to the current production of 10000 bicycles (daily) from its existing plant located on the GT Road, Ludhiana, the release added.

Cambio has an exciting range in 21 speed and 24 speed in Alloy, available in 26T, 27.5T & 29T sizes. Cambio is already available on cambiobikes.com and soon it will also be sold through the select channel partners PAN India.

The launch was attended by select top dealers from North India dealing in premium brands of bicycles. They appreciated the range and congratulated the Team Cambio for a wonderful launch.

On the occasion, CMD, Avon Cycles Ltd, Onkar Singh Pahwa said,‘Cambio is our foray into premium cycling being manufactured from new state of the art unit in Neelon, Ludhiana specifically built for premium and high-end bicycles. There was no better time for this launch as we commemorate 70 years of Avon Cycles’.