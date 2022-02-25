Avon Newage Cycles launches premium Cambio Bikes

Chandigarh, February 25
Avon Newage Cycles Pvt Ltd, a new company promoted by Avon Cycles Ltd. to cater to the premium bicycles segment, has launched Cambio Bikes – a premium bicycle brand.
Cambio is a German Engineered product with best of the componentry and design aesthetics. It will cater to the niche customer who is life style conscious and looks forward to quality and style, said a company press release
Cambio is produced in a new manufacturing facility set up with an investment of 100 crores. The AvonNewage plant is spread over a sprawling campus of 16 acres with the most modern machinery and processes. It aims to stand out in terms of both quality and quantity adding over 5000 bicycles per day to the current production of 10000 bicycles (daily) from its existing plant located on the GT Road, Ludhiana, the release added.
Cambio has an exciting range in 21 speed and 24 speed in Alloy, available in 26T, 27.5T & 29T sizes. Cambio is already available on cambiobikes.com and soon it will also be sold through the select channel partners PAN India.
The launch was attended by select top dealers from North India dealing in premium brands of bicycles. They appreciated the range and congratulated the Team Cambio for a wonderful launch.
On the occasion, CMD, Avon Cycles Ltd, Onkar Singh Pahwa said,‘Cambio is our foray into premium cycling being manufactured from new state of the art unit in Neelon, Ludhiana specifically built for premium and high-end bicycles. There was no better time for this launch as we commemorate 70 years of Avon Cycles’.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine conflict: Kyiv braces for assault as Russian forces close in on Capital
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted that there had been he...
Ukraine-Russia conflict: Kyiv residents told to make Molotov cocktails
Missiles pounded Kyiv overnight and air raid sirens wailed
Ukraine crisis: Centre arranges two evacuation flights to bring back stranded Indians
The government has asked its nationals to reach Ukraine-Roma...
MEA sets up camp offices in Lviv, Chernivtsi towns to facilitate transit of Indians from Ukraine
Russian-speaking officials being sent to camp offices to coo...
Mohali court denies bail to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case
The apex court had recently directed Punjab Police not to ar...