 Axis Bank credit card users impacted by fraudulent transactions; lender says no data breach : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Business
  • Axis Bank credit card users impacted by fraudulent transactions; lender says no data breach

Axis Bank credit card users impacted by fraudulent transactions; lender says no data breach

Fraudsters gained access to a few card numbers and matched it with the expiry dates to carry out unauthorised transactions: Sanjeev Moghe, head of cards and payments

Axis Bank credit card users impacted by fraudulent transactions; lender says no data breach

Photo for representational purpose only. File



PTI

Mumbai, March 28

Multiple customers having Axis Bank credit cards have been impacted by fraudulent overseas transactions, a senior official from the third largest private sector lender said on Thursday.

Sanjeev Moghe, head of cards and payments at the city-based lender, said starting Tuesday evening, customers witnessed unauthorised transactions where they received transaction alerts on certain low-value purchases being carried out at some e-commerce sites.

There has been “no data breach” at the bank’s end, Moghe said, asserting that the scale of such transactions is very limited and customers’ data is safe and secure.

Amid growing social media chatter about such unauthorised transactions going through, Moghe said the bank’s internal mechanisms stopped some transactions but added that many customers have been impacted.

The bank witnessed spends of about Rs 500 crore per day by its credit card customers, Moghe said, adding that when compared with it, the extent of such transactions has been “very small”.

Asked for more details, he said it is a small fraction of the overall spends and added that “we are speaking about thousands and lakhs”. He also hinted that such incidents happened for a day, and have stopped.

Fraudsters gained access to a few card numbers and matched it with the expiry dates to carry out the unauthorised transactions, he said, explaining that as these are international transactions, they can go through without any second factor authentication like a one-time password over SMS or even the CVV number.

To a query on how the data can be sourced by the fraudsters, he said the first six digits in a 16-digit number are bank-specific, and added that the card numbers can be picked up when the card is given for payments at petrol pumps or restaurants.

Asked if other banks have also experienced similar instances as their customers’ credit card numbers can also get picked up in a similar way, Moghe said he is not immediately aware about the same.

Axis Bank is replacing the credit cards for the impacted customers, and charging back the debited amount, Moghe said, adding that this is not a hit for the lender.

The Reserve Bank has been informed about the incidents and the bank will have to look at strategies like audits to avoid such incidents in the future, he said.

The Axis Bank scrip closed 0.50 per cent down at Rs 1,048.30 a piece on the BSE on Thursday as against gains of 0.90 per cent on the benchmark.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1

2
Delhi

US makes another remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, reacts to freezing of Congress bank accounts

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blessed with baby girl

4
Uttarakhand

Dera kar seva chief of Uttarakhand’s Nanakmatta Sahib gurdwara shot dead

5
India

‘Do not have money to contest Lok Sabha election’, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

6
Haryana

Faridabad: Construction of Delhi-Mumbai E-way delayed, NHAI seeks help

7
India

Senior advocate Harish Salve among 600 lawyers who write to CJI Chandrachud over 'attempts to undermine' judiciary’s integrity

8
Punjab

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural switch to BJP

9
India

Explainer: Why BJP is flying solo in Punjab and Odisha

10
Madhya Pradesh

Couple brutally thrashes grandmother for not cooking as per their liking; arrested after video surfaces

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Arvind Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today as 6-day ED custody ends

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1

In his submissions, Kejriwal said, ‘I am named by 4 witnesse...

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL to remove Arvind Kejriwal from CM post after arrest

The bench refuses to comment on merits of the issue, saying ...

‘Unwarranted, unacceptable’: India on US remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

‘Unwarranted, unacceptable’: India on US remarks on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

MEA spokesperson says India is proud of its independent and ...

Bullying Congress culture, no wonder being rejected: PM Modi, backs senior lawyers who flagged attempts to undermine public trust in judiciary

Bullying Congress culture, no wonder being rejected: PM Modi

Backs senior lawyers who flagged attempts to undermine publi...

Gujarat court sentences former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt to 20 years in jail in 1996 drug case

Gujarat court sentences former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt to 20 years in jail in 1996 drug case

Bhatt, who was sacked from the force in 2015, is already beh...


Cities

View All

Wheat procurement to begin from April 1

Wheat procurement to begin from April 1

Mobile apps for differently-abled, elderly voters launched in Amritsar district

Police launch drive to nab drug lord’s sibling in heroin seizure case

Commuters bear the brunt as streetlights on Mall Road fail to light up at night

Gang selling fake cement busted

Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign

Punjab Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian starts poll campaign in Bathinda

Bansal, Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

Chandigarh: Pawan Kumar Bansal, HS Lucky supporters’ face-off disrupts Congress meet

Chandigarh-Sharjah flight to resume from April 2

Chandigarh: Issues ‘ignored’, biz community wants parties to field local faces

Chandigarh civic body eyes advertisement space on bus queue shelters

Chandigarh heritage items fetch Rs 23.46L at Luxembourg auction

Arvind Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today as 6-day ED custody ends

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till April 1

Arvind Kejriwal not keeping well, being ‘harassed a lot’, claims wife

Congress leader’s social media post against Kangana Ranaut: L-G asks Delhi Police to launch probe

BJP is luring our MLAs, alleges AAP leader Sandeep Pathak

Bullying Congress culture, no wonder being rejected: PM Modi

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

INDIA VOTES 2024; Arch-rivals Sushil Rinku, Sheetal Angural turn buddies

Setback for AAP as Punjab MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural switch to BJP

Day Sushil Kumar Rinku leaves AAP, 3 MLAs flag ‘Rs 20 crore offer’ from BJP

If allotted ticket, it’ll be 3 polls from 3 parties in 3 years for Sushil Rinku

Sushil Rinku a turncoat, says Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

INDIA VOTES 2024: Ahead of elections, people raise inflation, corruption, other issues

Lok Sabha elections: Auxiliary polling stations to be set up for facilitating electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amid political speculation, AAP Lok Sabha candidate yet to be announced

Take strict measures to ensure safety of residents: Ludhiana CP to cops

Man held on sexual harassment, abetment charges

After 32 years, a BJP candidate to contest Patiala Lok Sabha poll

After 32 years, a BJP candidate to contest Patiala Lok Sabha poll

Congress to give befitting reply to BJP, AAP: Mohit Mohindra

Discussion on Maharaja Agrasen held

Property dispute turns gory, man ‘kills’ brother

Hard work key to success, says Justice Gurbir Singh