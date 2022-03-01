Ayci turns down Tata's offer of being CEO, MD of Air India, accuses sections of Indian media of undesirable narrative

Ayci is considered to be close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; RSS-affiliate had opposed the appointment last week

Ayci turns down Tata's offer of being CEO, MD of Air India, accuses sections of Indian media of undesirable narrative

Ilker Ayci. Reuters file photo

New Delhi, March 1

Former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci on Tuesday said he had declined the Tata Group’s offer to be the chief executive officer and managing director of Air India as “some sections of the Indian media” have attempted to “colour” his appointment in an undesirable manner.

Ayci is considered to be close to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who's considered to be an ally of Pakistan.

RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch had last Friday told PTI that the government should not give clearance to the appointment of Ayci, the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of Air India, “keeping in view national security”.

RSS-affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch opposed the had last Friday told PTI that the government should not give clearance to the appointment of Ayci,

Tata Sons had on February 14 announced the appointment of Ayci as the CEO and MD of recently-privatised Air India.

“Since the announcement, I have been carefully following news in some sections of the Indian media attempting to color my appointment with undesirable colors,” Ayci said in a statement.

“As a business leader who has always prioritized professional credo and more importantly, the happiness and well being of my family above all else, I have come to the conclusion that it would not be a feasible or an honourable decision to accept the position in the shadow of such narrative,” he added.

Ayci said he remains grateful to the Tata Group and its chairman N Chadrasekaran for extending to him the honour and the opportunity to lead Air India.

“However, at a recent meeting with Mr Chadrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Group, I regretfully informed him and I wish to inform the public, as well, that I will decline the position,” he said.

Ayci said he has taken this decision with a heavy heart, and he wishes Air India and the Tata Group every success.

“I will continue my career by pursuing alternative opportunities with the objective of creating value and building world-class businesses,” he said.

Tata Sons did not respond to PTI’s request for a statement on Ayci’s decision.

Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group had on October 8 last year won the bid to acquire debt-laden state-run Air India by offering Rs 18,000 crore for it.

Swadeshi Jagran Manch’s co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan had told PTI last Friday, “We feel that government should not give its permission (to Ayci’s appointment) keeping in view national security.” 

“I think the government is already sensitive to the issue and has taken up the matter very seriously. I don’t think the government will approve it,” he added.

When asked for the reasons why his organisation is opposed to the newly appointed CEO and MD, Mahajan had reiterated that it is a matter of national security. “After all, decisions are taken about a person based on his relationships,” he had said. 

#air india

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

2
Nation

What makes Ukraine a hotspot for Indian medical students

3
World Breaking

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

4
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

5
Entertainment

Watch: Late actor Deep Sidhu's last song 'Lahore' is a poignant tale of Partition

6
Haryana

Haryana mayors, zila parishad chiefs to have say in ACRs of IAS, HCS officers

7
Diaspora

Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 26-year-old son passes away

8
Nation

In UP, it's a battle of Akhilesh Yadavs

9
Punjab

Post UN vote, forced to hide our identity: Indian students in Ukraine

10
Nation

'Kacha Badam' singer Bhuban meets with an accident while trying to drive his new car in his village

Don't Miss

View All
Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed
Entertainment

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates
Nation

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron
Himachal

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron

‘Nuclear war’ trends on twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces
Trending

'Nuclear war' trends on Twitter as world grapples with Vladimir Putin's latest order to Russian forces

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all
World

As Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, here are 5 genuine nuclear dangers for us all

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine
Trending

World's largest plane destroyed in Ukraine

Top Stories

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Kharkiv

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Naveen Shekharappa is a resident of Karnataka

Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling

Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling

On Tuesday when he rang up his father, Naveen said there was...

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates

They have been advised to leave the city preferably by avail...

Over 70 Ukrainian troops killed in military base shelling

Rockets kill 70 Ukrainian soldiers, huge Russian column approaches Kyiv

Western-led sanctions on Russia mount

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

Cities

View All

Parents slam govt for ‘lax approach’

Parents of students stuck in Ukraine slam Indian Govt for 'lax approach'

Private schools charging exorbitant fee under frivolous heads, parents worried

Miscreants open fire at Khalsa College student

Amritsar double murder: Police clueless, yet to identify suspects

Property dispute: Brother-in-law booked for woman's murder

UKRAINE CRISIS: Stranded students face ‘racial abuse’

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

MC House nod to RS seat for city

Municipal Corporation house nod to Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh

Mohali: Dubai flight to resume on March 28

Stray menace: Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to rework bylaws on pets

Panchkula doctor duped of Rs 7.50L in garb of selling car on OLX

Deadline for veterinary hospital in Chandigarh — March 31, 2023

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi govt for withdrawal

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi govt for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

4 new Delhi High Court judges take oath; strength reaches 34

They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

They reached Ukraine border, but their struggle not over yet

Ukraine: ‘No help’ for those on eastern side

Ukraine crisis: No food, water or safe passage for Indians, rue pupils

Indian students hopping trains, from one border to another in Ukraine

Jalandhar: 16-yr-old paralysed, family says it happened 5 days after Covid jab

Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Man foils carjacking, sustains bullet injury in Ludhiana

Rs 5 lakh robbery at courier agency solved, 4 held in Ludhiana

Four stolen two-wheelers recovered, 4 held in Ludhiana

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer visits strongrooms for polled EVMs

Ludhiana: All 14 Assembly constituencies witnessed 4-10% less polling

42% kids in 6-15 age group have mild depression: Study

42% kids in 6-15 age group have mild depression: Patiala hospital study

Over 10,000 visit science fair at Punjabi University